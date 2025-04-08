Apple fans have long awaited another revolutionary iPhone moment—a bold redesign reminiscent of the game-changing iPhone X launch in 2017. While we’ve seen significant upgrades since then, including the Pro series, 5G connectivity, and the Dynamic Island interface, the overall look and feel of the iPhone has remained fairly consistent. Now, all eyes are on what could be a major transformation—but it might still be a couple of years away.

Early speculation suggested the iPhone 17 Pro, expected in 2025, would mark a substantial leap in design. Some rumors even teased a sleek new two-tone camera layout, reminiscent of older Apple design aesthetics. Leaks claimed Apple would ditch titanium in favor of a lighter aluminum and glass finish, introducing a fresh look and feel to the device.

However, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman recently poured cold water on the idea of a dramatic overhaul. In his Power On newsletter, Gurman clarified that while the iPhone 17 Pro will undergo “the biggest design changes since the milestone 2020 generation,” the changes won’t be as bold as originally hoped. “From the front,” he notes, “the 17 Pro will appear quite similar to the 16 Pro.”

So what’s changing? The rear camera area is expected to look noticeably different, although Gurman insists that leaked images showing a two-tone camera bar aren’t accurate. Instead, Apple will reportedly maintain a uniform color across the back of the phone—signaling more subtle design refinements rather than an overhaul.

The 2027 Milestone: A True Redesign on the Horizon

So, when can we expect the next major iPhone redesign? The current trajectory suggests Apple is playing the long game, with a true overhaul potentially scheduled for 2027. That year marks the 20th anniversary of the original iPhone, which launched in 2007 and forever changed the smartphone industry.

According to Gurman and other industry sources, Apple is quietly preparing for a “major shake-up” in time for this milestone. Among the anticipated innovations are a foldable iPhone and a radically reimagined “Pro” model that could incorporate more glass than any previous iPhone design.

While details are still emerging, Gurman hints at more extensive use of glass materials—perhaps even a device where the chassis and interface blend more seamlessly into a single glass form factor. The implications for aesthetics and functionality are exciting, even if we don’t yet know exactly what Apple has in store.

Foldable iPhone: The Next Frontier

One of the most buzzed-about potential features of the 2027 iPhone is its foldable form factor. Though companies like Samsung and Huawei have already dabbled in foldables, Apple has been characteristically cautious, choosing to wait until the technology matures.

Rumors initially pointed to a foldable iPhone release in 2026, but it now seems more likely Apple will align this bold move with the 20th anniversary celebration in 2027. Such a device wouldn’t just mark a new chapter in iPhone design—it would signal Apple’s full entry into a new category of mobile computing.

A foldable iPhone could offer larger displays in compact designs, and potentially blur the line between phone and tablet. Combined with new software capabilities and potential hardware breakthroughs, this may be Apple’s most ambitious iPhone since the very first model.

A Redesign Worth Waiting For

While some fans may be disappointed that the iPhone 17 Pro won’t deliver a revolutionary design, Apple’s strategy appears to be a calculated one. Rather than rush major changes, the company is steadily evolving the iPhone with a focus on refinement, performance, and durability.

But make no mistake—the big change is coming. 2027 is shaping up to be a landmark year not just in iPhone history, but in the broader evolution of smartphones. Apple seems poised to deliver a bold new vision of mobile tech, just as it did in 2007 and again in 2017.

Apple is known for playing the long game, and if history is any guide, the company is building toward a major moment in 2027. With whispers of a foldable device and a bold new glass-based Pro model, the 20th anniversary of the iPhone could usher in the most ambitious redesign in a decade.

Until then, we can expect steady enhancements—like the iPhone 17 Pro’s updated camera system and refined materials—but the true revolution may still be two years away. BGR and other outlets will continue to track the latest developments as Apple’s biggest iPhone update in years quietly takes shape.