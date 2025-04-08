In a surprising move that adds a new layer of complexity to a high-profile international acquisition, former President Donald Trump has ordered a fresh review of Nippon Steel’s proposed $14.9 billion acquisition of U.S. Steel. The decision comes just months after President Joe Biden formally blocked the deal, citing national security concerns tied to foreign control of a critical American industry.

Trump’s directive tasks the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) with reassessing the acquisition and determining whether mitigation measures proposed by the companies would be sufficient to resolve national security concerns. The committee now has 45 days to complete its review and submit a recommendation.

The move marks a notable reentry of Trump into a matter he has previously criticized. While he initially opposed the deal—aligning with Biden’s position—Trump has appeared to soften his stance in recent months. During a February meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, Trump suggested that Nippon Steel could instead make significant investments in U.S. Steel without acquiring full control.

Now, with a new presidential action issued by the White House, Trump has ordered CFIUS to re-evaluate the acquisition proposal. The review will consider whether steps suggested by U.S. Steel and Nippon Steel—possibly including conditions on governance, supply chain control, or operational oversight—are sufficient to address any remaining national security issues.

Biden’s Block: Concerns Over Critical Supply Chains

President Joe Biden formally blocked the Nippon Steel-U.S. Steel deal in January, citing concerns over foreign ownership of one of the country’s most essential industrial assets. U.S. Steel is a key player in defense and infrastructure supply chains, and officials worried that transferring ownership to a foreign company—albeit one from a longstanding U.S. ally—could compromise national security.

The administration also emphasized the importance of keeping American steel production under domestic control, especially in the face of rising global tensions and supply chain vulnerabilities exposed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Market Reaction: U.S. Steel Shares Surge

Following Trump’s announcement of a new review, U.S. Steel shares surged by 11%, a clear sign that investors see a potential path forward for the deal—or at least for a new deal structure that may involve heavy foreign investment without complete ownership.

Markets have closely watched this acquisition since it was announced, as the $14.9 billion price tag represents one of the largest foreign bids for an American industrial company in recent years. The deal’s fate has become something of a litmus test for how the U.S. balances economic openness with national security protections.

Trump’s Shift: From Opposition to Reconsideration

Trump’s initial opposition to the Nippon Steel acquisition mirrored his broader “America First” philosophy, which emphasized protecting domestic industries from foreign control. However, his recent comments and this latest directive suggest a more pragmatic approach.

Rather than outright rejecting the deal, Trump is now open to evaluating whether certain conditions—such as retaining American board members, safeguarding domestic operations, or ensuring technology transfer restrictions—could allow the deal to proceed without compromising U.S. interests.

This shift could reflect both economic and diplomatic considerations. Japan remains a close ally and key trade partner of the United States, and Trump’s ongoing dialogue with Japanese leadership suggests a willingness to find common ground.

The spotlight now turns to CFIUS, the interagency committee responsible for reviewing foreign investments in U.S. businesses that may pose national security risks. Typically operating behind closed doors, the committee’s recommendations can determine the fate of major international mergers and acquisitions.

Over the next 45 days, CFIUS will evaluate whether proposed safeguards—such as operational independence, data security measures, or supply chain commitments—are sufficient to allow the Nippon Steel deal to go forward.

Should the committee find the deal still poses risks, it could recommend a continued block or propose further conditions. If it gives a favorable review, Trump may choose to allow the acquisition to proceed, potentially with modifications.

The U.S. Steel case underscores a growing trend: greater scrutiny of foreign investments in American critical industries. As tensions with global rivals like China intensify and economic nationalism continues to shape policy across both political parties, deals once considered routine are now closely vetted for strategic implications.

The outcome of this review may set a precedent not only for how future industrial deals are handled but also for how the U.S. navigates its alliances in the economic sphere. It also highlights the fluid nature of policy positions as leaders weigh economic opportunity against geopolitical risk.