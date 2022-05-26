Apple’s Next Premium iPhone, the iPhone 14 Pro, is Shown in the Clearest Light in a New Leak.

Following a flurry of rumours, Apple’s next iPhone 14 Pro now has unofficial renders that provide the clearest look at it. While the iPhone 14 series is still months away from release, these renders provide a closer look at one of the variants, the iPhone 14 Pro, implying that it will also be available in a new purple colour. The new schematics are probably based on previous leaks and rumours covered here and there, but this is the first time we have seen everything clubbed together to shape up what the iPhone 14 Pro will be like.

The new images were published by graphic designer Ian Zelbo, who worked with Jon Prosser, who runs the Front Tech Page YouTube channel. The most important conclusion from these images is that they confirm that a punch-hole and a pill-shaped cutout will replace the notch on the display, as various insiders and analysts have predicted.

The display has narrower bezels, giving it a more polished look, while the body of the iPhone 14 Pro is likely to continue using glass and stainless steel for a premium finish. The edges are still flat, but another major change would be the camera bump, which, contrary to previous guesses that will disappear, will be bigger this time.

The renders also reveal gold and grey iPhone 14 Pro colour possibilities.

The new schematics are consistent with Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo’s predictions, who stated in March earlier this year that the camera bump will be more noticeable on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max because

Apple is likely to upgrade cameras to use 48-megapixel sensors — as opposed to 12-megapixel sensors on the current flagship iPhone models. The diagonal length of the 48-megapixel CIS will “grow by 25-35 percent,” according to Kuo, while the height of the sensor’s 7P lens would expand by 5-10%.

Kuo also expects that the top models in the next iPhone series, the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, would do away with the notch in favour of a punch-hole, pill cutout. According to the analyst and a few other insiders, this configuration will allow Apple to fit the array of Face ID-related sensors and the camera on the top of the display without having to acquire more room, as a notch would. However, the notch is not going away for good. The entry models in the iPhone 14 series, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max, are expected to have a notch.

Prosser’s YouTube video displays the whole iPhone 14 Pro. This appears to be the final version of the iPhone 14 Pro that Apple will release later this year. However, much to my and others’ chagrin, Apple has already proven leaks incorrect. So, these representations could be correct or incorrect. In any case, we still have a long time until the iPhone 14 series is released, so additional leaks are likely in the coming weeks.