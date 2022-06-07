Log In Register
Apple’s pay later service lets pay for purchases in installments

Riya Ghosh
Tech

The multinational company Apple is coming up with a new feature of its Pay servicesThis new feature will allow the users to pay for their purchased product in four different installmentsThis feature is called Apple Pay LaterThe users can pay their installment over time and no extra costs or interests will be added to itThis is said to be the company’s catch on buy now pay later serviceIt will be coming along with IOS 16.

Apple Pay Later is a new feature in iOS 16

Source: The Apple Post

Recentlythe demand for BNPL services has raisedCompanies like Affirm or Klarna and Block have raised as big financial services which allow users to pay later after the purchaseIt was in talks that the multinational conglomerate is working on a similar featureApple Pay later will ultimately give high competition to the other BNPL services.

On June 6Apple Inc disclosed at WWDC about the launch of the pay later service on its Apple PayThis feature is believed to be an expansion in Apple’s approach to making more users purchase products using its Apple Pay.

A user will be allowed to pay in installments within a sixweeks timeAt the time of the purchasethe consumer will have to pay the first installment and others at an interval of two weeksThese payments will be managed by the Apple wallet appThe users can also pay for their purchased product in advance as per their choice.

Here’s what the payment schedule looks like

Source: The Verge

Apple has announced that users will be able to use this pay later service either while using their Apple Pay app or while using their wallet appThis service is made available everywhereUsers can use Apple pay either on the app or on the web.

At WWDC the company also announced that it will be launching Apple order tracking which will let the consumers receive receipts and order tracking to Walleteditable textsand a revamped lock screen along with the pay later serviceFurthermorethe Apple Pay Later requires no additional integration.

Currentlythe BNPL market is experiencing a recessionThis happened after capitalists withdrew in the middle of higher interest rates and there was a reduction in the growth globallyOn May 31 Affirms trade closed at a downslide of 70%. It was also seen in recent times that Klarna dismissed 10of its total employeesHowever,  research has forecasted that by 2030 the net worth of BNPL services will be $39.41 billion.

