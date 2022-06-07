Log In Register
Elon Musk after YouTube scam ads using Tesla name for solar and Powerwall

Meghana Kandra
Elon Musk tweets about YouTube’s non-stop scam ads and then under replies talk about stopping the ads that use Tesla’s name. YouTube ads include those ads, where people use Tesla solar and Powerwall to promote their site. While the product review could not be an ad, there are some ads that use the name without any context.

Elon Musk complains that YouTube is full of scam ads. Many users reply that he pays for YouTube Premium

Image credits- Tech Xataka

Musk also tweets a meme on the very same. It was mocking how YouTube deletes all the videos indicating any violence but doesn’t work on the scam ads. As a YouTube viewer, it is common to observe this and move on with our lives. However, undeniably some absurd ads don’t make any sense. While talking about it is one thing, Musk also appears to plan on taking action on the same.

Only recently one of the most popular celebrities on the earth has started fighting for Twitter. Asking for fake account numbers and details from Twitter, and working on acquiring the company are some of the things. Musk alleged that Twitter is violating the merger agreement by not revealing the fake and spam account details.

Buying YouTube

There are interesting replies from fans. “Buy YouTube” is one of the most obvious and common replies. While other pointed out the real problem with YouTube ads, where scam kind of promotion of cryptocurrency happens. Last year a user posted about SpaceX coin in crypto, which is nothing relevant to the space company or Elon Musk in any way.

Another user says that Musk should buy YouTube and work on deleting the bot comments under certain videos. Meanwhile, others talk about having YouTube premium block all such ads.

A premium account might seem an obvious choice. It is possible that many times YouTube is not linked to the application where it is not redirected to the YouTube app. Watching free YouTube without logging in could be possible. The argument would continue if one were to support and deny with various perspectives.

Since Elon Musk’s announcement to purchase Twitter, there have been tweets on purchasing other platforms as well. Where fans asked Musk to purchase Twitch and release the reason behind banning Dr. Disrespect. The fun only extends more for Twitter users as they reply with memes and counter dialogues.

Regardless of the various opinions, for now, Musk started various arguments on a topic. It is noteworthy to bring out the problematic scam ads, especially for the investors who don’t have the knowledge of such things.

 

