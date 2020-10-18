AR startup Avataar.me raises $7 million from Sequoia India

AR startup Avataar.me has recently raised $7 million from Sequoia India. The idea of the startup is to create an immersive online shopping experience for users. We know that online shopping is much more convenient than offline, but it is not much fun. Well, Avataar.me’s 3d AR Software is going to change that by letting you experience Augmented Reality shopping.

The main idea behind AR startup Avataar.me

If you go shopping offline you can hold the item in your hand and experience it in 3d. If you actually like its size, dimensions, form factor, model and more. But since online shopping is limited to 2d images, the experience is much more basic. We know how everything is advancing and moving online, and so the way of shopping should also be improved.

Well, this is what Avataar.me plans to do. It was founded in 2016 by Prashanth Aluru, Sravanth Aluru, Gaurav Baid and Mayank Tiwari. The company promises to close the gap between offline and online shopping by bringing 3d AR experiences to its app. The app brings true to life offline shopping experience online and also allows users to interact with products in 3d.

Comments of CEO of Avataar and Managing Director of Sequoia

Sravanth Aluru, CEO of Avataar.me said, “AR/VR has shown strong emotional connect with GenZ and younger millennial consumers, a segment that brands have struggled to engage within recent years and a segment that has far more spending power today than they did five years ago,”

Talking about the use of AR in online shopping Shailesh Lakhani, managing director, Sequoia Capital India said, “In 2019, more than 300 million users were actively using AR. Spends on AR tools for creating social engagement for brands along with ‘try-before-you-buy’ experiences is expected to grow 10X by 2023. Undoubtedly, the time for AR/VR is now, with e-commerce being one of the broadest applications”

With the pandemic everything is moving online, this makes me pretty sure that AR startup Avataar.me has a huge scope to grow. Once e-commerce sites start adopting the platform they will be able to offer a much richer experience of online shopping. This will lead even more people to prefer shopping online and it’s a win-win situation for everyone.

