As everyone must be aware of the Apple iPhone 12 series launch on 13th October this year, Apple released four new models namely: iPhone 12, smaller iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro and the biggest iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Till date, two iPhone models have reached the retailers, the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro both of which are fairly identical with the same 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR Display and same form factor. The only difference between the two is in the extra telephoto lens at the back of the “Pro” model and the surgical grade stainless steel glossy sides and matted back. There are other differences as well but in look, these are the major differences.

A Chinese technology channel has recently posted a video on social media showing the side by side teardown of the two devices and honestly, there isn’t any difference when the shell is open. Apple unveiled the new iPhones and mentioning that the two models are fairly identical in size and dimensions but the teardown shows us that even internally, the same components are used.

The teardown hands-on video came out just as the sale of the new iPhones have begun in key markets of the world such as the United States, Canada, China, Japan, Australia and India.

According to the Chinese technology channel named “Bilibili”, the teardown of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro shows that both these iPhones feature the same L-shaped Logic Board. The iPhone 12 Pro has been shown with an extra connector for the new LiDAR sensor featured on the “Pro” models.

It was further noticed that the space used in the iPhone 12 Pro for the LiDAR sensor and the Telephoto lens is filled with plastic in the iPhone 12 models, showing that both of these devices use the same compartment for Logic board and other internal components.

Similar to the rear, the front of the two premium devices is also the same. They both have the same TrueDepth Camera Setup, same earpiece and the display assembly is also the same. In fact, all four new iPhone 12 models feature the same “Ceramic Shield” in the front which Apple claims is 4x tougher than any other smartphone glass.

The teardown video maker also mentions that most internal components used in both of these devices are exactly the same. One component can easily be replaced from the same component of another device.

However, Apple has not mentioned anything in the statements saying that iPhone 12 Pro parts can be used in the iPhone 12 or vice versa.

The battery on the two devices is also the same capacity, 2,815mAh. MagSafe wireless charging coils are also the same and all of these similarities call for a debate on the pricing of these two devices.

Dear Apple, People are asking questions.