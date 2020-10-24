Tesla is the world’s number one electric car company owned by multi-billionaire Elon Musk. Elon Musk has been trying to get Tesla cars in India but because of the strict government rules and regulations, the taxes on their car imports will result as super expensive and unaffordable for Indian citizens.

Although, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is encouraging his campaign “Atmanirbhar” which suggests self-dependence for every product to be “Made in India”, the government and Electric car owners are in talks to bring Tesla into the country.

Following the trail, Aaditya Thackeray who is the Tourism and Environment minister of Maharashtra, recently invited Elon Musk and Tesla, the United States Electric Carmaker, to the state for a visit. The Shiv Sena leader took to his Twitter handle to publically inform that Subhash Desai- Industries Minister and he held a video conference with executives at Tesla, calling them to Maharashtra.

Aaditya Thackeray tweeted that Subhash Desai and he had an opportunity to participate in a video conference with Tesla executives to invite them to the Indian state of Maharashtra. He further added that this invitation was not solely for the purpose of investments but because of his firm belief in the electric mobility that will revolutionise the Indian automobile market.

We are firmly committed to policy building and changes for sustainable development and I personally believe that electric mobility, supported by renewable energy is the way ahead. Let’s hope we can help this thought become mainstream soon — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) October 22, 2020

In addition, Thackeray further said that they are all-in for sustainable development in the country and are firmly committed to building policies. Electric mobility in the country, when supported with renewable energy, can bring a positive change in the automobile sector in India. He hopes that this thought soon becomes a mainstream mentality.

A few months back, sometime around this year’s Tesla event, Elon Musk hinted that he will be visiting India and Tesla will be coming to India next year i.e. 2021. Musk replied on a Twitter post of an Indian who posted a T-Shirt saying “India wants Tesla”. Musk replied to this tweet saying “Next year for sure”.

In another Twitter post, Musk replied to a Tweet. “Thanks for waiting”. The tweet was made from a Twitter handle names “Tesla India Club” which told the multi-billionaire entrepreneur that India is hoping and hanging on the hope that there soon will be an India Tesla Entry, asking Elon about his thoughts on any progress.

According to national analysts, Tesla is definitely coming to India sooner or later. India is at a point where it can no longer afford the level of pollution and tax payment on the import of automobile components, let alone complete cars.

Prime Minister Modi is focusing and encouraging “Atmanirbhar India” which promotes the manufacturing of products in India itself and minimum reliability on foreign items. Tesla could come to India as the Indian government is focusing on bringing Electric Vehicles in India and Tesla is obviously the world’s best company in this segment.