Are Classic Video Games Dying Out?



CEO of Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) in Las Vegas recently said that players no longer like single-player games and that multiplayer games are the future for the industry.=

According to a new report, GameStop is almost certainly dying and has been a force in the industry since the early 1990s, when digital games were not quite as popular. The used games market was thriving, and video game publishers made every effort to stop it, from dreaded online passes to buying game consoles. But this strength ultimately proved to be detrimental to the company, leading to what we now know as the “GameStop effect” – an oversupply of games due to dwindling demand, caused by overproduction and lack of demand for their products. Unfortunately, Gamestop has lost a significant part of its business due to the rise of digital games, and that is at the point where the stock has crashed.

The good news for the industry and players is that video games will remain. It will take some time for players to experience the end of the console game, but the novelty associated with retro platforms and physical game ownership will remain.



The only reason I feel that video games based on movies are dying out is because of the rising cost of developing video games. Adjusted for inflation, retail video games have never been cheaper, and have been for some time. I think there will still be movie-based video games, but it looks like we won’t see them as often as we used to. It is only the films that we have seen and will continue to see, accompanied by video games.

Mobile devices and PCs are hugely popular and growing gaming platforms, and despite the slowing sales of console and PC games on mobile devices, the popularity of mobile games means that overall spending on games is actually increasing. Players are showing new play behaviors and playmakers are coming up with new money – ideas and new ways to build them, so players need to show new play behaviors.

With the decline of the video game business, there is more at stake than a change of medium or format. Smaller, free games are the future of the PC gaming industry, and the indie community is the last bastion of innovation for many of us, so new things are coming. We will exclude a generation that has seen an industry scrutinize games more than ever, with burnt-out developers, toxic work cultures that promote environments hostile to marginalized people. It may not be long before the industry is back, but with the decline in video game sales, more stakes and changes in medium and format are at stake.

If you find that a game genre is dying, you will find that there are games that are thriving and still have a large player base. No one understands the ecosystem that is developing now without understanding the situation that GameStop is currently in.

With so many people crammed together around the world to prevent the spread of a novel coronavirus, it is surprising that video games have been on the rise in recent months. Given that many people in this world are forced to limit their time outdoors for fear of a coronation, one might think that the video game industry cannot provide the form of isolation that people so desperately need. In other words, there has probably never been a better time to play sports or video games than now. A major challenge for video game retailers is the free-to-play model, where they offer free subscriptions, sometimes at affordable prices.

Players have long grown accustomed to seeing the graphics of AAA games improve, but the cost of making them has risen and the quality people expect from games developed by big companies like EA is falling. If the coronavirus does indeed lead to an increase in the number of games available on the market, it could prove a challenge for the industry to keep pace with this development.

With smartphones now becoming smarter and capable of playing AAA titles, some say handheld gaming will not be anywhere in the future. The future of video games could also mean the end of traditional consoles, like Xbox, Google and Co. try to move into streaming.

PC games have been in decline for several years, but video game creators still come up with exceptional games like the PlayStation 4. Still, there is a feeling among developers and players that it is time for a change. With the next generation of consoles coming soon, the PS5 and Xbox Series X, it should be a time of change for video games. While Microsoft and Sony are preparing new video game consoles to be released in 2020, games that are delivered and stored online or in the cloud are on everyone’s lips.