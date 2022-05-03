Are NFTs Dead? OpenSea sets new daily trading record of $476M in Ethereum

On Sunday, OpenSea established a new one-day record for Ethereum NFT trading with $476 million.

Otherdeed NFTs, which address virtual land parcels in the Bored Ape Yacht Club’s upcoming metaverse game, account for a sizable portion of that total.

This weekend’s issuance of titles for virtual property plots on Otherside — a metaverse game created by the creators of the Bored Ape Yacht Club — resulted in a large number of NFT transactions and played havoc with the Ethereum organization. It has also resulted in another daily record for OpenSea, the leading NFT commercial center.

Following the late Saturday launch of the Otherside project, OpenSea registered more than $476 million in Ethereum NFT exchanges on Sunday, May 1. That is according to numbers extracted from public Ethereum blockchain data by investigation stage Dune. On August 29, 2021, OpenSea achieved a single-day record of around $323 million.

The metaverse of the Bored Ape Yacht Club supported drive OpenSea to another one-day with recording, and a great bounce back for April in general.

Since the launch, Otherside’s NFT virtual land plots, known as Otherdeeds, have dominated NFT trading. According to CryptoSlam, the project has generated about $559 million in auxiliary market transactions since Saturday evening.

This is notwithstanding Yuga Labs’ initial mint, which generated around $319 million in ApeCoin, an Ethereum-based administrative token. Overall, Otherside has already created around $878 million in NFT deal volume in less than two days, even though the price of ApeCoin has been rapidly declining since Saturday.

Exhausted Ape initiatives have been pushing CryptoSlam’s rundown for NFT exchanging traffic on auxiliary company industries in recent days. The original Bored Ape Yacht Club collection comes in second with $142 million, followed by the Mutant Ape Yacht Club with around $125 million. The Solana-based Okay Bears, which has raised $59 million in the previous week, is the top-selling NFT project behind those two.

Since last August, OpenSea has been the top commercial center in the whole NFT industry, consistently creating billions of dollars in trading volume every month. In any event, following a record-breaking January, NFT exchanges fell sharply in March, causing observers to worry that the “NFT bubble” had finally burst.