Google makes $100,000 worth of tech training free to every U.S. business

Google (GOOGL.O) of Alphabet Inc (GOOGL.O) announced on Monday that any U.S. company will receive over $100,000 worth of free online courses in data analytics, design, and other tech skills for their employees.

The offer marks a significant expansion of Google’s Career Certificates program, which began in 2018 with the goal of helping people around the world improve their resumes by learning new technologies at their own speed.

According to Google, over 70,000 people in the United States and 205,000 people worldwide have received at least one certificate, with 75% receiving a benefit such as a new job or higher income within six months.

The Google-designed courses, which are available through online education company Coursera Inc (COUR.N), cost approximately $39 per month and take three to six months to complete. Google will now cover the fees of up to 500 employees at any U.S. company, with grants worth at $100,000 because people typically take up to six months to complete.

Although course completion rates are greater when people pay out of pocket, Lisa Gevelber, founder of Grow with Google, the company unit in charge of certificates, said the new offer was still beneficial if it could assist some businesses to become digital-savvy.

IT support, project management, e-commerce, and digital marketing certificates are also offered. They encompass well-known tools in each sector, as well as Google’s advertising services.

