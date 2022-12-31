Are US stock markets open on the 2nd Jan, Monday? Market holidays for 2023

New Year is near and stock market investors and traders are busy searching whether the market will be open on 2nd January, which is Monday soon after New Year’s Day. In this article, we will discuss in detail whether the markets are open on Monday, the timings and all market holidays in 2023.

Are US stock markets open on Monday?

Stock markets in the United States follow a rule where if a holiday falls on a weekend day, the next day or preceding day will be a holiday for the market. If a federal holiday falls on Saturday, stock markets will not work on the day before, that is Friday. If a federal holiday falls on Sunday, stock markets in the United States will not work on the next day which is Monday.

As New Year 2023 is celebrated on Sunday, the 1st of January, stock markets in the United States will be closed on the 2nd of January, Monday. Following the New Year celebration and market holiday on 2nd January, the first trading day of the year 2023 will be on Tuesday 3rd January 2023.

Now we will look into other holidays for US Stock Markets in 2023.

1 – January 16, 2023

Stock markets in the country will be closed on January 16, 2023, as it is the official Birthday of civil rights activist Martin Luther King, Jr. It is marked as a federal holiday since 1983.

2 – February 20, 2023

On the third Monday of every February, the United States observes Presidents’ Day to honor all persons who served as presidents of the United States. It also has been a federal holiday honoring the first President of the United States, George Washington.

3 – April 7, 2023

Friday before Easter, known as Good Friday, is marked as a holiday for stock markets in the United States.

4 – May 29, 2023

Memorial Day is an official holiday in the country for mourning the U.S. military personnel who have fought and died while serving in the United States armed forces.

5 – June 19, 2023

Juneteenth Holiday also known as National Independence Day is an official federal holiday commemorating the emancipation of enslaved African Americans.

6 – July 3, 2023

On July 3rd, 2023, the day before American Independence Day, US Stock markets will only work till 1:00 p.m.

7 – July 4, 2023

Stock markets in the country will be closed on 4th July 2023 as the United States commemorates the Declaration of Independence of the United States, on July 4, 1776.

8 – September 4, 2023

Labor Day on the first Monday of September is a federal holiday in the United States to honor and recognize the American labor movement and the works and contributions of labourers to the development and achievements of the United States.

9 – November 23, 2023

US Stock markets are closed on 23rd November 23, 2023, for Thanksgiving Day, an annual national holiday in the United States and Canada to celebrate the harvest and other blessings of the past year.

10 – November 24, 2023

The day after Thanksgiving Day, stock markets will work for half day till 1:00 p.m.

11 – December 25, 2023

The last market holiday in 2023 is scheduled on 25th December 2023 as a Christmas holiday.