How to find the Hero Training Gym in Fortnite

Finding the Hero Training Gym in Fortnite can be a bit of a challenge, especially if you’re new to the game or if you’re not quite sure where to look. However, with a little bit of guidance and some helpful tips, you should be able to locate the hero training gym in no time. Here’s everything need to know:

Like most Battle Royale games, Fortnite releases content through a Battle Pass system. However, recently it has become well known for epic crossovers with movie franchises, with Marvel being a regular partner. Other games like God of War and Halo have partnered up with Fortnite to bring fan favorites like Kratos and Master Chief to the game. And now popular anime like Naruto, Dragon Ball Z (DBZ) and My Hero Academia are joining in to bring their characters into the Battle Royale game.

Fortnite’s crossover with My Hero Academia has brought in Deku and Deku’s Smash as his signature weapon. With this crossover came a chance for players to explore and play in the hero training gym that the characters in the anime use for training.

All you need to do is make your way to the discover menu in the game and type in 6917–7775–5190, which is the map code for the Hero Training Gym. After this, players will be taken into the Hero Training Gym map created by Zen Studios, taking inspiration from My Hero Academia. Here, players will get to play an 8v8 match, and the first team to reach 100 Rescue Points will be crowned the winner. Rescue Points can be collected via eliminations, earning one point for each elimination and five additional points for each Rescue Zone captured.

Challenges players can complete on the Hero Training Island include:

Secure Rescue Points on the island in order to get the Plus Ultra spray .

Earn five assists on opponent eliminations on the island to get the Deku spray .

In conclusion, finding the hero training gym in Fortnite is as easy as typing in some numbers, you can find it in no time. By following the steps outlined in this guide, you can locate the hero training gym and take your skills to the next level. Whether you’re a seasoned pro or just starting out, the hero training gym is a great resource for anyone looking to hone their skills and become a true Fortnite master and get some flashy gear while doing so.