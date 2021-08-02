Ariana Grande To Headline Fortnite’s Rift Tour

After months of speculation, it has been revealed that Fortnite will stage an in-game concert called Rift Tour, which will feature Ariana Grande. Epic Games is hosting the games music festival this weekend and in order to kick off the event, the company has announced that pop star Ariana Grande will headline. The company says fans can sign up for Grande’s “Fortnite Concert Series” within an hour of the aforementioned Showtime, or to prepare, sign up for the Rift Tour playlist, which lasts 30 minutes for each of the five shows.

Epic recommends players get back into the game at least an hour before the show so they can jump in the Rift Tour playlist before it goes live 30 minutes before showtime. In addition to the concert, the Rift tour will also feature a series of special quests and toiletries for Fortnite. The first wave of Rift Tour quests will run until the end of the concert on August 8 and can be found by clicking on Rift Tour New in-game under the tab.