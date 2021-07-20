Ariana Grande’s Fortnite Concert Reportedly In Works

Fortnite Season 7 will make up for the absence of live events at the end of Fortnite Season 6 by hosting another must-see concert, this time hosted by pop star Ariana Grande. Fortnite’s next big gig will be headlining, according to a combination of court documents and a recent leak on the Fortniteleaks subreddit. It is also rumored that The Thanks You Next, the singer will perform a Trial launch of an in-game concert to see if it can be performed in the Game.

Given how successful and profitable the Fortnite game is for music concerts, it’s not surprising that other musicians want a slice of the pie. According to a report from a reputable Fortnite leaker, a joint Ariana Grande concert has been offered to be held at some point in the future. According to the report, the concert is said to be an event with the singer set to receive her own wildcard.

Rapper Travis Scott earned more than $20 million last year from his “Fortnite” concert, more than he had gotten from his previous live concerts. Fortnite’s virtual concerts were also a huge success, attracting huge audiences and seeing more and more big musical stars perform.

Anonymous leaker Superman Rick Sanchez, who has hinted at a return to the game along with basketball hero LeBron James in season 6, has claimed pop superstar Ariana Grande will attend a concert inside the game. If this turned out to be true, Ariana Grande will join a small list of artists who have performed live in Fortnite, including the likes of Marshmello and Travis Scott. Live concerts have allowed Epic to experiment with integrating music into Fortnite, leading to the creation of the Live Concert Series. It is likely that the in-game events will take place while Ariana promotes new music.

So it’s no surprise Epic Games wanted to do more with them, especially if you’re not as big as Ariana. Eurogamer reported that an Ariana Grande concert was planned last October and Lady Gaga’s concert in December 2020, but nothing has happened yet. The interesting thing about the alleged leak is that it is claimed that Epic staff is conducting a test launch of the in-game concert. That means Ariana will be skinned when the concert comes out, or so we think.

Documents filed in the ongoing lawsuit filed by Epic Games against Apple reveal some grand plans for the popular Fortnite Battle Royale game. The documents reveal potential plans for more in-game concerts as well as a collaboration with LeBron James. The basketball icon was brought into the game after months of speculation. It’s likely we won’t see him in season 7, as he’s locked down to zero points, so we’ll have to wait and see what happens.

The 94-page document states that Epic Games will host several crossover celebrity collaborations. Sources revealed that officials at Epic’s headquarters are currently conducting a test launch for live concert events. Not only the documents revealed plans for an Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga concert, but many types of different crossovers with different celebrities have also made their way online, including the megastar Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

The game is set to launch season 7 of Fortnite and there have been leaks of upcoming content for the game before Season 8 arrives. These include Ariana Grande’s in-game concert, Justice League and Suicide Squad characters, and more. In-game skins for characters from Justice League and Suicide Squad also made the talks. The alleged leak also revealed tons of other incoming Fortnite content. Information leaked about Epic Games attempts to acquire Naruto, the protagonist of the hit manga/anime series of the same name.