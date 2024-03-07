In a notable move, the Arizona State Senate advances a resolution to explore Bitcoin ETFs in state retirement portfolios. The recently advanced resolution encourages lawmakers and state retirement fund managers to explore the possibility of allocating some of these portfolios to Bitcoin ETFs, which have demonstrated success among both institutional and retail investors.

Encouragement for State Retirement Systems

The resolution specifically urges the Arizona State Retirement System (ASRS) and the Public Safety Personnel Retirement System (PSPRS) to closely monitor Bitcoin ETFs with the intent of potential inclusion in their investment portfolios.

The resolution advises ASRS and PSPRS to carefully consider the implications of including a digital asset ETF in their investment portfolios. It further encourages close monitoring of developments in Bitcoin ETFs and other digital asset ETFs, consulting with firms approved by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for insights.

Comprehensive Report Requirement

Additionally, the resolution mandates the submission of a comprehensive report on the feasibility, risks, and potential benefits of allocating state retirement system funds into Bitcoin ETFs. This report, which includes options and recommendations for safe investments in the digital asset class, must be submitted to the State Treasurer, President of the Senate, and Speaker of the House of Representatives at least three months before the beginning of the Fifty-Seventh Legislature’s First Regular Session.

The resolution passed in the state Senate with a 16-13 vote at the end of February, with Senators voting along party lines, as all Democrats opposed the measure. Notably, Republican state Senator Wendy Rogers, a proponent of establishing Bitcoin as a legal tender in the state in 2022, voted in favour of the resolution. Currently, the text of the resolution is before the state House Ways and Means Committee for further examination and consideration. The committee will assess the potential impact and viability of including Bitcoin ETFs in Arizona state retirement plans.

CFTC Chair Urges Congressional Action on Crypto Regulations

In a related development, Rostin Behnam, the Chair of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), has reiterated his call for Congress to pass legislation addressing regulatory jurisdictions in the cryptocurrency industry.

Before the House Agriculture Committee, Behnam emphasized the need for broader congressional consideration and debate on crucial policy questions related to market structure, permissible products, and retail participation in the cryptocurrency market.

Challenges and CFTC’s Actions

Behnam highlighted the challenges posed by the rapid evolution of markets, market structure, and technology in the crypto space. He stressed the importance of ensuring that products offered in the market are suitable for all participants and that measures are in place to protect customers, consumers, and financial markets from fraud, money laundering, and other financial crimes. Behnam noted that the CFTC has been active in the digital asset space, taking numerous actions related to digital assets.

Behnam stressed the need for Congress to act and provide the CFTC with the necessary authority to regulate digital assets properly and protect the US financial system. He also highlighted the success of the CFTC’s whistleblower program in addressing misconduct in the digital commodity asset spot market. Despite this success, Behnam expressed concerns about potential disruptions and funding mechanisms for the program, urging Congress to provide a long-term fix and clarify the permitted uses of the Customer Protection Fund.

Arizona’s Crypto Investment Resolution and CFTC’s Call for Congressional Action

Arizona’s recent move towards exploring the inclusion of Bitcoin ETFs in state retirement portfolios is a noteworthy development, but it raises several questions and concerns. The resolution’s encouragement of state retirement systems, including ASRS and PSPRS, to monitor and potentially invest in Bitcoin ETFs demands a thorough examination of the risks and benefits involved.

