Arrowhead Studios’ very popular third-person shooter Helldivers 2 is set in a future sci-fi environment. The game was only available for the PlayStation 5 on consoles and the PC. Many were led to assume that Sony PlayStation was buying the firm, but that doesn’t appear to be the case, as the CEO clarified the issue for us; find out more below.

Arrowhead Studios: Clarifying Ownership Amid Acquisition Rumors

Although Helldivers 2 is a PlayStation first-party game, many gamers were misled into believing that the developer was also being owned by Sony, or had already been acquired, which is untrue. To put things in perspective, PlayStation does not own Arrowhead Studios, but the Helldivers 2 IP is. Based in Stockholm, Arrowhead Studios is an independent game development company.

The studio’s CEO was forced to act independently as there were several internet rumors that they were going to be purchased by Sony. Unless he has missed something, Pilestedt told the gamers on X (previously Twitter) that the rumor is fake. Given that he is the company’s CEO, it doesn’t seem likely that this is the case.

In addition, Pilestedt defended the graphic that was being used to announce the acquisition, saying that it was not their most current emblem but rather an old logo from 2008 or so when we had just started the studio.

Pilestedt reacted to another tweet the day before, which said that Arrowhead was already owned by Sony, refuting this prevailing theory. Even though Helldivers 2 keeps him incredibly busy, he still has time to clear any factual errors. “We don’t belong to anyone.” “We are independently owned!” Considering how well the game is doing, it appears like Arrowhead is content with its current position.

Helldivers 2 Thrives Amidst Acquisition Rumors

It’s unlikely that Arrowhead will accept an acquisition anytime soon given Pilestedt’s prompt response in putting an end to such rumors. After all, it has been autonomous for more than ten years. But, companies like Sony are probably considering the concept given the popularity and success of Helldivers 2.

The rumor’s source, the original post, and the associated account have subsequently been removed, indicating the source was only a mischievous person. It serves as a helpful reminder to be skeptical of anything you read on social media. None of it is reliable. Whatever the case, this week has been thrilling for Helldivers 2. Recently, a new balancing patch was released that extends the duration of Eradicate missions by double, adds meteor swarms, and repairs heavy armor. Head of Product Testing Patrik Lasota’s blog article about Arrowhead’s approach to balancing followed the release. Thus, despite the lack of acquisition news, a lot is still going on.

Additional Details About Weapons, Meteors, Stratagems, and More Are Revealed in the Helldivers 2 Datamine

Regarding Helldivers 2, some interesting information regarding the game can be found in a recent post on the well-liked r/GamingLeaksAndRumours. The person who made this post claimed to be “bored,” which is why he examined the game files and discovered some, to put it mildly, interesting stuff. Included in this are new sample kinds, companies, status effects, bug types, bug types, illuminates, stratagems, meteors, galactic war events, helmet bonuses, melee weapons, customization slots, opponent tags, and much more.