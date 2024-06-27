The state of Arkansas is taking a strong stance against Chinese online retailer Temu, filing a lawsuit alleging the company is illegally accessing user information. This move marks a significant escalation in concerns surrounding Temu’s data collection practices and potential security risks.

Arkansas Attorney General Levels Serious Charges

Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin spearheaded the lawsuit, filed in Cleburne County Circuit Court against the parent companies of Temu. The lawsuit accuses Temu of violating two key Arkansas laws: the Deceptive Trade Practices Act and the Personal Information Protection Act.

In a statement, Griffin took a particularly harsh approach, labeling Temu “functionally malware and spyware.” He further claimed the app is “purposefully designed to gain unrestricted access to a user’s phone operating system,” raising serious privacy concerns.

Temu’s Leadership and Alleged Security Risks

The lawsuit goes beyond data collection practices. Griffin highlights the fact that Temu is owned by PDD Holdings Inc. and WhaleCo Inc., companies allegedly led by former Chinese Communist Party officials. This connection fuels Griffin’s concerns about potential security risks for Arkansas residents and the United States as a whole.

While this lawsuit is a first for a state government, it’s not the only instance where Temu’s operations have come under scrutiny. Griffin acknowledges this in his statement, stating, “While this is the first state lawsuit against Temu over its deceptive trade practices, it is not the first time Temu’s tactics have been called into question.”

He points to past actions against Temu, including a 2023 suspension from Apple’s App Store. This suspension triggered further investigations, with the U.S. Congress currently looking into Temu’s business practices.

This lawsuit is part of a broader trend in Arkansas. In 2023, the state legislature passed Act 636, which restricts real estate ownership by foreign-controlled businesses. This law has already been used to target Syngenta Seeds, a subsidiary of Chinese company ChemChina, forcing them to sell land in Craighead County.

Two other companies, Jones Digital, a crypto-mining firm, and Risever Machinery, also faced investigations under this law. However, in December 2023, Griffin’s office cleared Risever of any violations.

Arkansas Seeks Injunction and Financial Penalties

The lawsuit details Arkansas’ desired outcome. The state seeks a jury trial and a permanent injunction to prevent Temu from continuing its alleged data-gathering activities. Additionally, Arkansas is requesting $10,000 in fines for each violation of the Deceptive Trade Practices Act.

The outcome of this lawsuit will be closely watched. If Arkansas prevails, it could set a precedent for other states and countries to take action against Temu or companies with similar data collection practices. Additionally, it could raise broader questions about the security risks associated with Chinese-owned technology companies.

Temu’s Response and the Road Ahead

Temu has yet to publicly respond to the lawsuit. The company will likely have a chance to defend itself in court and address the allegations made by Arkansas. The way Temu handles this situation and any potential changes to its data collection practices will be crucial in rebuilding trust with consumers and regulators.

The Arkansas lawsuit against Temu ignites a debate about data privacy, national security, and potential political motivations. While the state raises valid concerns about user information access, the timing and specific accusations against Temu’s leadership raise questions about broader political agendas. Regardless, this lawsuit marks a significant development in the ongoing conversation about data privacy and the role of foreign-owned technology companies in the global marketplace. The court’s decision and Temu’s response will have a ripple effect, impacting not only Arkansas and the United States but potentially setting a global precedent for data security and user privacy.