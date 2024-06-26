Microsoft’s venture into the world of foldable smartphones has seen its fair share of twists and turns. A newly filed patent has revealed the design of what would have been Microsoft’s next big thing in the foldable phone market, a device that ultimately got scrapped. Let’s dive into the details of this intriguing, albeit canceled, project.

The Unveiling of Surface Neon – New Foldable?

The scrapped product, codenamed Neon, was intended to be the next iteration of the Surface Duo series. Microsoft intended to go from the dual-screen architecture of the Surface Duo 3 to a more traditional folding phone configuration. The Neon was designed to include an inside folding display and an external cover screen, giving consumers a seamless and flexible smartphone experience.

A Glimpse Through the Patent for this foldable?

Thanks to a recently unearthed Microsoft patent, we now have a clear idea of what the Surface Neon would have looked like. According to insiders, this patent properly depicts the design and features of the planned device. Here are some of the key characteristics that were revealed:

Triple Camera Array: The device’s rear was to feature a triple camera array, similar to what you’d see on the most recent iPhone models. These cameras were located on the left side of a camera bump that extended across the device’s top.

Folding Screen: The Surface Neon would have had an edge-to-edge folding screen on the inside, as well as an exterior cover display. Both panels included in-display camera sensors for selfies and video calls.

Magnetic Accessories: One interesting feature described in the patent was the ability to attach magnetic accessories to the back of the phone. This contained a versatile kickstand accessory that could be attached in multiple configurations based on whether the phone was open or closed.

Innovative Power Button: The device was supposed to include a power button that could unlock the phone without the need for human prying. This notion was first proposed during the Andromeda project’s development and would have been a unique and usable feature.

The Demise of Surface Neon!

Despite the promising features and innovative design, the Surface Neon was ultimately shelved. In January 2023, it was reported that Microsoft decided to scrap plans for the dual-screen Surface Duo 3 and pivoted to the foldable design. However, by spring 2023, Microsoft decided to cut back on experimental Surface hardware, leading to the cancellation of the Neon project.

The End of an Era for Microsoft’s Android Phones

The cancelation of the Surface Neon represents more than simply the end of a single gadget; it is part of Microsoft’s larger retreat from the Android smartphone market. The business has no plans to release any more major Android updates for its Surface Duo 2 smartphone, which is still under active support. This move demonstrates Microsoft’s shifting focus away from mobile hardware and toward other elements of its business.

Reflection and What Could Have Been

It’s always fascinating to consider what may have been, especially with a tech behemoth like Microsoft. The Surface Neon has the potential to revolutionize the foldable smartphone market by merging cutting-edge hardware features with Android’s adaptability. The magnetic accessories, distinct power button mechanism, and superior camera arrangement may have made it a formidable contender.

The initiative, however, failed due to the competitive nature of the smartphone market and Microsoft’s strategic priorities. While the Surface Neon may never be realized, the ideas and concepts considered throughout its development could have an unanticipated impact on future devices.

Conclusion: The Legacy of Surface Neon

While the Surface Neon will go down in tech history as a what-if, its journey from concept to cancellation sheds light on the constraints of smartphone innovation. The patent reveals specifics about a device that was ambitious and forward-thinking, both of which are necessary for propelling technology forward.

For the time being, tech aficionados can only imagine how it might have felt to use the Surface Neon. As Microsoft continues to expand and polish its product offerings, we can look forward to seeing how the Surface Neon’s lessons will influence future advancements.

SOURCE