Arunachal Pradesh’s MLA Writes To PMO Requesting Ban On Battlegrounds Mobile India

PUBG Mobile India’s new avatar, Battlegrounds Mobile India, is about deceiving the government and citizens even though it is banned in the country, Arunachal Pradesh MP Ninong Ering urged in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday.

Krafton, developer of PUBG Mobile India, will enter the Indian market with a new avatar nine months after its ban in India. Ninong Ere, a member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) of the Indian National Congress in Arunachal Pradesh, believes Krafton circumvented Indian laws by launching the game after the government banned his mobile game in the country on national security grounds. PUBG’s replacement, Battlegrounds Mobile India is set for release in the Indian gaming community sometime in June.

While Battlegrounds Mobile India has not yet set a release date, Indian politicians are calling for it to be banned. The launch date of the game has yet to be confirmed, but the South Korean company has started pre-registering for the game on the Google Play Store.

In the letter, former Arunachal Pradesh MLA and Arunachal Pradesh MLA Ninong Ering, who says most Kraftons India employees are Tencent, Battleground Mobile India, and Google Play Store whose names include the term PUBG Mobile, cited $224 million invested in security concerns.

The MLA said the launch of Battlegrounds Mobile India was a way to circumvent and flout our laws. It is a mere illusion and a ploy to reinvent itself with minor changes in order to collect the user data of millions of our citizens, including children, and to transfer them to foreign companies, especially the Chinese government, ” the letter reads. Battlegrounds Mobile is a Chinese fraud and a major threat to the security of India and the privacy of all our citizens.

The development has confirmed that the new India-specific game will be a new edition of PUBG Mobile India. Battlegrounds Mobile India will be free to play with microtransactions, the same model that the original game followed. However, the game developers have not removed the PUBGs URL from the game pre-registration page.

Launch of Battlegrounds Mobile India: Pre-registration started a few days ago, but the game seems to suffer the same fate as its previous versions. Battlegrounds have been a long-awaited game for some time now and were finally somewhat relieved when pre-registrations began. The game came out with the release of a teaser featuring a brand new Battle Royale logo, ending speculation that a new Battle Royale game would come to India.