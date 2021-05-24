Xiaomi Officially Launches MIJIA Ultra-Thin Robot Vaccum Cleaner For $310

The MIJIA Ultra-thin Robot Vacuum Cleaner is the latest addition to Xiaomi’s home robot vacuum cleaner lineup. With a body thickness of 5.5cm, the device is the thinnest one relative to previous ones. It also has a number of excellent features that are unaffected by the thin design.

Xiaomi MIJIA Ultra-Thin Robot Vaccum Cleaner – What You Should Know

The famous LiDAR technology is used by the MIJIA Ultra-thin Robot Vacuum Cleaner to achieve full-scene intelligent obstacle avoidance. The vacuum can penetrate hard-to-reach areas in the house thanks to its slim design. Xiaomi appears to have done some testing prior to the product’s design.

According to one study, if the vacuum cleaner’s height is held under 6cm, more than 80% of the furniture’s bottom can be washed. Surprisingly, the study also reveals that typical robot vacuums have a minimum height ceiling of 8cm or even higher, whereas the height of the bottom of the furniture in most Chinese households is about 7cm. As a result, this new vacuum cleaner solves an odd problem.

It also has a ToF sensor and a front eye, all of which help with visual navigation. The scanning range of the robot vacuum is increased by four times, and the mapping precision is increased by five times. After some time has passed, the system can automatically create a zone map.

The MIJIA Ultra-thin Robot Vacuum comes with two dust boxes, one of which has a 500ml capacity. A two-in-one drawer configuration with a 200mL dust box and a 220mL water tank is also available. Users can choose between combining sweep and mop functions and splitting sweep and mop functions in these styles.

In addition, the robot vacuum is fitted with a brushless motor that produces a suction force of 2000Pa. The roller brush design deeply absorbs traditional garbage such as lint, particles, and hair when compared to the ultra-thin mainstream suction nozzle design. Depending on the severity of the mud, the suction force can be adjusted in four degrees. The lower level produces less noise, whereas the higher level is suitable for sucking carpets and other filthy fields.

A 200ml intelligent electronically operated water tank with three levels of water volume change is provided for the mopping feature. You still have the option of changing the mopping pressure. The MIJIA Ultra-thin Sweeping and Mopping Robot (if we can name it that) can be operated remotely via the MIJIA app, much like other Xiaomi smart devices.

When no one is home, the vacuum cleaner can be set to sweep in a personalized cleaning mode. The XiaoAI voice prompt can also be used to monitor other home gadgets through the robot vacuum.

Xiaomi MIJIA Ultra-Thin Robot Vaccum Cleaner – Pricing

When it comes to pricing and availability, the MIJIA Ultra-thin Robot Vacuum has an original price of 2,499 yuan ($380), but it is now available for 1999 yuan ($310) on Jingdong (JD.com), which is a 500 yuan discount.

