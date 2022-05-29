As First-Generation Entrepreneurs, We Bonded Over Our Initial Struggles: Anil Agarwal on Bill Gates

Mr. Anil Agarwal, the founder and chairman of Vedanta Resources Ltd, a global mining company set up back in 1976, met the founder and ex chief executive officer of Microsoft and once richest man in the world, Mr. Bill Gates. The two reunited after years this week as they both attended the World Economic Forum summit held in Davos, a city in the Alps in Switzerland.

Mr. Anil Agarwal took to his LinkedIn account to post about his encounter with Mr. Bill Gates as he opened his post by saying how it was an honour and pleasure reconnecting with Bill Gates after so many years. He spoke about how Bill Gate’s knowledge of India and the food from the country was very extensive which surprised him. Bill Gates has visited the country multiple times and keeps India close to his heart.

He went on to say that both of them became entrepreneurs during the same time embarked on their journey of business and start-ups together. As both of them were the first people in their families to start running their own businesses, the pair bonded over the hurdles the had to jump over and difficulties they faced supporting their families and small businesses, their love to innovate and find solutions to problems, and their desire to help the people around them and help the community and country.

He spoke about the Gates Foundation that tirelessly works to create food supplements to provide a wholesome and all-round nutrition to kids who are unable to have access to regular and healthy food and water. Malnutrition is a big problem that is plaguing the world but his foundation is doing great work in cracking it down.

He also said that his work with the Bill and Melina Foundation is working hard to create a sustained healthy living for children and to make sure that no child goes to bed starving anywhere across the globe. He even told Bill Gates about his Nand Ghar which has set a goal to empower 70 million children and 20 million women all across the nation so that they can all live a free and respected life instead of being treated a second-class human by her society.

He ended his post by saying that a future cannot be moulded for the people, but we must mould the youth for the future. The post has only been up for 2 days and has already garnered close to 30,000 likes, almost 800 comments and close to 150 shares.