Zillingo’s Head of PR and Communications Quits

Ms. Naushaba S who was the director and head of PR and communications at Singapore based e-commerce start-up company Zilingo said that in an emotional LinkedIn post, on the 24th of May, that she has stepped away and quit the company she has worked for the past 3 and a half years.

Zilingo is a start-up company based in the island nation of Singapore. It is an e-commerce business 2 business firm that works in the industry of fashion. The company was founded 7 years ago back in 2015 and have expanded their operations ever since to multiple countries including Malaysia, Thailand, The Philippines, Indonesia, Hong Kong, India, Australia, and the USA.

The past few months have been very tumultuous for the company. Ever since the company was under pressure by the government of Singapore, as they had not revealed crucial details like their finances to them. With a lot issues within the company as well, the co-founder and chief executive officer of the start-up company, Ms. Ankiti Bose was ousted out of the company.

And now, another massive part of the company, who has helped Zilingo grow to where they are today, Ms. Naushaba S has quit the company according to her LinkedIn post which was put out on the 24th of May.

In the post, she compares her stint at the company to a roller coaster ride by saying her job was filled with big ups and downs with many exciting and unexpected twists and turns in the middle.

She went on to say that her final choice to step away from the company she has spent so much time with and forged so much relationships with was a very difficult one but something that she has to do in order to grow.

She said that this week was a very difficult time for her due to all the statements that have been going around her company and her which have been very negative defaming her and the start-up company. She said that she cannot stand by the breaches going on in the company which has made her to leave the company.

She also said that she knows that the truth will come out very soon and that she wishes to explain things that have been twisted by people and the media, but it will be putting her and others in danger.

She ended her post expressing thanks and gratitude for the opportunities she has revealed and hopes Zilingo can go back to its old glory.