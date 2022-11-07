Asian Virtual Reality is Exploding!

Without question, virtual reality is the fastest growing sector in the adult industry. In the last few years, the technology has advanced dramatically and become a lot more affordable leading many adult content producers to focus some (or in some cases all) of their attention on VR. Few areas of adult VR are growing as fast as the Asian niche. From US and European-based production companies that focus on more typical Asian scenes to those shot in Japan and in Asia that often serve a particular niche/fantasy/interest, there is now a wide range of quality Asian VR content and the amount is growing by the day. The Asian SexLikeReal section is packed with high-quality Asian VR porn scenes that are sure to satisfy any appetite.

VR Takes You Into Asian Girls’ Worlds

One of the best features of virtual reality is that it allows you to experience the scene as if you are there. That feature works especially well with Asian content. Many scenes shot in Japan and in the Far East focus on the taboo nature of the scene. These types of scenes can include voyeur scenes, upskirts, hidden cameras, sex at work, cosplay, and sex in public. Shot from a point of view that takes you into the locker room or dorm, into the office, or even in public, you will feel like you are taking part in something secret, naughty, and a little dangerous.

Many Asian scenes feature different types of uniforms and outfits. Schoolgirls, nurses, flight attendants, anime and hentai cosplay, and businesswomen alike, the clothing and outfits the women wear in these scenes are a large part of what makes the scenes special and erotic. With VR you get that sense of danger, excitement, and being bad that helps elevate the scenes to a new level of erotic.

How Much Asian VR Content is Out There?

Asian VR scenes are one of the most popular being produced today. There are several production companies based out of Japan that focus entirely on Asian VR content. One of those production companies tends to make mostly schoolgirl/innocent girl content while another likes to focus on office sex and public sex (including some wild scenes that take place on a real, public subway). Still, another focuses on busty and/or mature Asian women, and there is one that creates content that focuses on teasing, kissing, touching, and sensual cuddling. The whispers, eye contact, and body contact make these scenes smolder with passion. No matter how you like your Asian content, there is plenty out there to keep you happy!

SexLikeReal adds new Asian scenes to their site every day. They have one of the largest collections of Asian VR scenes anywhere and feature scenes from all the biggest, best, and most popular production companies. Whether you are interested in the Western style of Asian content or the kinker, more fetish-based Eastern, SLR has plenty of scenes to keep you very happy for a long time.

VR Advances Make it Even Better

It’s not just the quality of the content that has improved dramatically over the last few years, the hardware advancements in VR have been groundbreaking. Now offering 360 degrees of viewing, digital sound, and 4K ultra HD, the videos are more realistic than ever. Several sex toy companies are creating interactive toys you can synch with your VR viewer allowing the toys to react to what is happening in the video adding a physical sensation to the audio and visual sensation the viewer already supplies. Some companies are working on full-body reaction suits that will stimulate every area of your body giving you an experience that is so realistic, you will never want to return to the real world.

The future of VR is very bright and filled with endless possibilities and the cute Asian girls of the Far East will be right there with it, teasing and pleasing.