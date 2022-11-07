Demands for Apple iPhone 14 Pro exceeded than production

Cupertino giant, Apple launched its new Apple iPhone 14 series for this year back in September. Already this smartphone has seen an increase in demand of this smartphone after its launch. Although, the demand after the launch of the smartphone was so high that now the demand has even exceeded the total number of units being produced by the manufacturing plants set up by Apple. Here is everything we know so far about the update:

Apple iPhone 14 Pro demands exceeded the number of units produced

There has been a new report coming out from a popular investment bank UBS’s analyst, David Vogt who has reportedly said that especially the Pro range smartphone has been an increase in demand for its sales.

There is a report coming out about smartphone sales where it was tracked the entire details about the iPhone smartphone availability across all 30 countries.

According to the information, it’s been said that the waiting time to get this new iPhone 14 series smartphone especially the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max has been in the range of 5 to 25 days in the US itself.

There is also a report coming out from UBS which claims that the current lockdown on China due to the Zero-COVID Policy which has shut down the world’s biggest iPhone factory has impacted the entire supply chain and production of this smartphone. This world’s biggest iPhone manufacturing hub employs over 3,00,000 workers and after the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been a scare floating around about the smartphone.

Regarding the Apple iPhone 14 series production, we have another report coming out from a popular Apple analyst named Ming-Chi Kuo who took the Twitter with this post claiming that this lockdown due to the new policies brought by the Chinese government and also the trade wars between the Beijing and Washington administration is impacting the supply chain and breaking the back of Apple.

For the current situation, the analyst claims that the lockdown of this plant will be affecting more than 10 percent of the total iPhone production on a global scale.

Even after such a disruption, Apple has been working towards expanding its manufacturing hubs outside China where India has been a main focus for the Cupertino giant.

As relieving news, India is already working towards assembling the iPhone 14 series smartphones in India and recently we covered details of Pegatron and Foxconn who are Apple’s leading iPhone manufacturers started with the assembling of the iPhone 14 series in India.