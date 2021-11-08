Assassin’s Creed Valhalla 2021 Roadmap Revealed

We don’t have to wait too long to see what new content Assassin’s Creed Valhalla has prepared for us, and some updates and content will be released as Ubisoft Report an updated roadmap card with the rest of the year. This roadmap shows what fans expect from Assassin’s Creed Valhalla in the final months of 2021, including a new free operation, a limited event, and two events.

The next chapter of the campaign has yet to be announced, but a recent leak suggests it will be called Dawn of Ragnarok, creating an interpretation of the mythical Assassins Creeds event and taking players to the Viking kingdom of Muspelheim. We know that new gameplay, the recently discovered Tombs of the Fallen, will also be included in the update, but fans have speculated if it may see the first Assassins Creed Price of Persia-inspired platformers.

The latest in the current roadmap is the Valhallas 1.4.1 update scheduled in December. Developers plan to release two update titles, an expansion, and a new festival in the coming months. So, if you’ve been looking forward to new classes, Ubisoft will help you out.

Update 1.4 will bring a new mode of combat to the game, an update to the Jomsviking system, new festivals, and new equipment. In the same amount of time, the game will receive a new expansion and the new roadmap states that it is free. Well, according to the developer, this is more like a “look” as the details of each upcoming expansion are very vague.

The highlight of this update is Tombs of the Fallen, featuring four new puzzle tombs throughout England. This download will include the previously anticipated Tombs of the Fallen that Ubisoft describes as “puzzle-oriented tombs” that will focus, as expected, on the mysterious Odin Runes in the game.

In addition, all players will have access to a wide variety of free seasonal content, including new story content and post-launch in-game events. Players who have not purchased the season pass will still have access to a variety of free updates following the release.