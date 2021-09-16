Everything to know about Assassin’s Creed Valhalla ‘Discovery Tour’

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla ‘Discovery Tour’ will be free for Valhalla owners on the PC and is the third Assassins Creed game to implement this feature; Assassins Creed Origins has Ancient Egypt in the Discovery Tour, and Assassins Creed Online offers Ancient Greece in the same mode. Both modes have been featured in previous games in the series, including Creed Origins and Odyssey. Owners of a copy of Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla can download the new model for free if they purchase it over Ubisoft Connect and Epic Games Store on PC for $19.99. The mode will be available in October on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and S, and Stadia.

At E3 2021, Ubisoft announced that it will be available as a free update for all players in October 19th of 2021. A standalone version will also be available as a separate purchase and will be available after release, with Ubisoft aiming for an early release date of 2022 for these and other platforms. Ubisoft did not mention whether you have access to Discovery Tour if you are not already the owner of Valhalla, but previous entries were available as standalone releases for $20 USD.

Players will be able to play the stories of various Viking and Anglo-Saxon characters, slip into their shoes and adventures, and interact with the world around them. The newly created expansion partners with a number of historic facilities in Great Britain, Denmark, and France. You can take part in interactive guided tours to explore historical objects and places and learn more about their real origins.

Experience life in the Viking era like never before. Discovery Tour: Viking Age releases as a free expansion for Assassin's Creed Valhalla players on October 19th! pic.twitter.com/zLpP9ZHLlD — Assassin's Creed (@assassinscreed) September 14, 2021

This sounds funnier, more insistent, and more effective for storing knowledge. The Discovery Tour mode in Patch Origins: Odyssey is a new tour that explores Viking life and delves deep into Viking culture in England and Norway. This interactive, non-violent learning experience is designed in close collaboration with a team of historians and archaeologists and is a true immersion into the world of Vikings in Norway and England during the 9th century.

Players follow the footsteps of various Viking and Anglo-Saxon characters, live their stories, and learn the details of Norway and England during the 9th century through a non-violent, interactive, and educational experience. This unique immersive cultural experience combines real-life action, video projection, story introduction, and objects from the HCT collection to enrich the augmented reality tour of Winchester.

Highlights announced on Saturday during Ubisoft’s Forward Livestream included a story expansion called Siege of Paris and an instructional Discovery Tour Mode similar to that used for Assassin’s Creed Origins: Odyssey. Viking Age will hit the Windows PC on October 19 via Ubisoft Connect and Epic Games Store as a standalone product with no connection to Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Ubisoft confirmed.

In addition to allowing players to enjoy the scenic views, it offers various opportunities to learn more about the history of the area by offering guided tours and highlighting NPCs attractions that players can visit. The DLC has been described by the developers as a non-violent educational experience where players can explore and learn more about places, people, and culture in Norway and England. Available as a free update or a stand-alone purchase, Assassin’s Creed Online Education Mode removes combat quests from Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and allows players to explore the world without worrying which enemy will attack at any time.

The expansion’s premise is similar to the previous Assassin’s Creed: Discovery Tour, in which the battle is removed from the world and the player learns about the environment and history without many distractions, turning the game into a gigantic museum. The difference is that this time there is no guidance and players can complete quests with a variety of different characters. During their unforgettable adventures, players can interact with the world and its inhabitants and discover many details and anecdotes from that time.

In this interactive, non-violent learning experience players will be able to interact with the inhabitants of the area and discover many details about the historical history of the 9th century. The Viking Discovery Tour is the work of the British Hampshire Cultural Trust, the Preston Park Museum Grounds, National Museum of Denmark, the York Archaeological Trust, the Reunion des Musees Nationaux and the British Library of France. Ubisoft’s partnership with La British Library holds great value as it allows players to access the medieval manuscripts and illustrations related to the Viking Age.

The site of the Preston Park Museum offers the Discovery Tour team a unique opportunity to highlight two key elements of the Viking Age: the new Anglo-Saxon culture and emerging burial art, and one of only two Viking Age helmets in the world, the Yarm helmet. The discovery tour allows Ubisoft to present these discoveries in a new medium, adding authentic historical details to the immersive environment and demonstrating the importance of the city as the commercial, religious and political center of the Viking era.

A standalone version for PlayStation and Xbox consoles, as well as Stadia and Luna, will be available in early 2022. Owners of the basic version of the game will get free access to Assassin’s Creed Valhallas Discovery Tour mode on the PC where it is available for a fee as a separate title on the same day and does not require the purchase of Valhalla. On October 19, 2021, players can experience the Viking Exploration Tour, which is a free add-on to the base game. On the PC, players can purchase the new mode as a standalone game via the Ubisoft Connected Epic Game Store for PC and Consoles in early 2022.