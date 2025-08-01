Aston Martin is set to part ways with its stake in the Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team. While the company only owns 4.6% of the racing outfit, the move is still telling. The sale worth around $146 million isn’t expected to shake things up much on the Formula One side, but it gives Aston Martin a shot of much-needed capital at a time when it’s feeling the pinch.

The buyer hasn’t been named yet, but the deal is already signed under a binding letter of intent. For Aston Martin, this is less about motorsport and more about keeping the business on track.

Another Blow: Profit Warning Spurs Market Jitters

Just a day before announcing the sale, Aston Martin sent a warning to investors: don’t expect profits this year. Citing rising tariffs in the U.S. and a slowdown in China, the company now says it will barely break even.

The market didn’t take the news lightly. Shares slid 7% in a single day, continuing a downward spiral that’s been in motion since the company first went public in 2018. Back then, shares were priced at £19 and the brand was valued at over £4.3 billion ($5.76 billion). Fast forward to today, and those same shares are trading at just 71 pence less than a dollar with the company now valued at around £826 million ($1.01 billion).

Is It Time to Go Private?

There’s growing talk that Aston Martin might take itself off the London Stock Exchange altogether. According to Orwa Mohama at Third Bridge, the company is exploring whether going private might be the smarter move.

“Some of our experts believe it could help Aston Martin operate with more agility, bring in long-term strategic partners, and avoid the costs and constraints that come with being a public company,” Mohama said.

In other words, being out of the public spotlight could give Aston Martin the breathing room it needs to rebuild.

Here’s the Twist: The Cars Are Actually Doing Great

Despite the financial drama, Aston Martin’s latest lineup is solid arguably the best it’s been in years. The new Vantage and DB12 are turning heads, and the Vanquish is hotly anticipated. The DBX SUV has been a smart play too, now accounting for nearly half the company’s total sales.

What’s helping? The ultra-luxury customer base. Aston Martin buyers aren’t as affected by inflation or economic swings, which means the brand can maintain pricing power even when things get bumpy elsewhere.

What Happens Next?

Aston Martin isn’t giving up but it is clearly rethinking how it plays the game. Selling its F1 stake, flirting with the idea of going private, and focusing on what it does best building stunning cars could be a reset rather than a retreat.

The company’s got challenges, no doubt. But if it plays its cards right, Aston Martin might still be able to write a comeback story that’s more than just a glossy press release.