Asus finally launches ZenBook Pro 14 Duo OLED and ZenBook Pro 16X in India

If you’re looking for a new maker, look no further. Apple has officially announced its new Creator series notebooks, which contain six distinct new laptop models in Indian markets.

The new laptop is an update to Asus’s whole ZenBook, StudioBook, and VivoBook portfolio. To learn more, please read the complete section below:

Asus launches new creator laptop ZenBook Pro 14 Duo in India

Asus has launched its entire lineup of creator series laptops which includes different ZenBook Pro 14 Duo OLED, ZenBook 16X OLED, ProArt StudioBook Pro 16 OLED, ProArt StudioBook 16 OLED, the Vivobook Pro 16X OLED, and Vivobook Pro 15 OLED, and all of these laptops comes with the newly developed processor which is the Intel’s 12th generation processor.

However, in this post, we will look at the features and price of the recently released ZenBook Pro 14 Duo and ZenBook Pro 16X. This laptop has features such as a dual screen design and compatibility with the next-generation ScreenPad Plus touchscreen.

In terms of display, the smaller panel here will be a 12.7-inch screen with support for a 120Hz higher refresh rate.

Also, there is a bigger screen which comes with a bigger 14.5-inch screen with the support for 2.8K peak resolution and it will be supporting a 16:10 aspect ratio and 120Hz refresh rate and 550 nits of peak brightness, and also 100% of DCI-P3 color gamut too.

This new laptop comes with the power of a 12th Gen processor which will be an i9-12900H Soc and will be coupled with 32GB of faster LPDDR5 RAM and also faster storage of 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD. On the GPU side, this laptop comes with the latest and greatest NVIDIA RTX 3050Ti, and you will be getting support for Intel Iris Xe Graphics too.

There are more such features in this laptop, such as the Active Aerodynamic System Ultra, which helps deliver a superior cooling system and a comfortable viewing experience for its customers.

On the battery front, this laptop will include a larger 76Whr battery, as well as the capability for faster-wired charging of 180W onboard.

What will ZenBook Pro 16X feature?

In terms of features, it has been stated that this ZenBook Pro 16X will come with the newest and finest 12th Generation Intel i9-12900H CPU, which will be partnered with an efficient RTX 306 GPU onboard. This laptop will also include the same quicker 32GB of internal RAM as well as a faster 1TB of internal storage.

On the display front, it has been said that this new laptop would have a larger 16-inch display with support for 4K peak resolution and a touch screen display.

On the battery side, these new bigger laptops will be coming with a bigger 96Whr battery which will be getting the support for faster 200W faster-wired charging. As a complementary offer, you will be getting Adobe Creative Cloud Subscription for 3 months.

What’s the pricing?

Talking about the pricing side, this new Asus ZenBook Pro 14 Duo will be coming for the price tag of Rs. 1,44,990 and then the ZenBook Pro 16X has been launched for a price tag of Rs. 2,49,900