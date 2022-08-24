Xiaomi NoteBook Pro 120G Features leaked online prior to launch

Chinese maker, Xiaomi has reportedly confirmed that they will be soon launching their new powerful laptop which will be named NoteBook Pro 120G laptops within the Indian market.

This new laptop will be coming with many such features and now will be making its way to launch officially on the 30th of August this year.

Giving a smaller glimpse of these new laptops, it’s been said that this laptop will be coming with features like a bigger screen coming with the support 2.5K resolution screen with support for 120Hz faster refresh rate too. To know more about this laptop, you can have a look at the article down below:

Xiaomi NoteBook Pro 120G – Leaks and Rumors

Talking more about the leaks and rumors for this upcoming Xiaomi NoteBook Pro 120G laptop, there is a new dedicated site for this laptop which will be coming with a new design coming with thin bezels and will be supporting a faster 120Hz refresh rate and even 2.5K of peak resolution too. All these features will be included within the 15.6-inch screen.

This laptop will be coming with two faster USB Type-C ports, a USB-A port, a 3.5mm jack, and also an HDMI port. On the design side, this laptop will be coming with an all-metal unibody design which makes this laptop looks more like an Apple MacBook series too.

What will we get to see inside?

Talking more about the specification side of this new laptop, it’s been said that this new laptop will be coming with the power of the latest new Intel CPU which will be a 12th Generation Alder Lake H series. This processor also comes with the support for hybrid architecture which will be consisting of P-cores and also E-cores.

Here this laptop will be coming with dedicated GPU support too! Here this laptop will be coming with the support for NVIDIA GeForce MX550, so on the gaming side this laptop will be capable enough to play AAA games onboard too, however, these games can be played with medium-level settings too.

Talking more about the hardware side, this laptop will be getting the support for up to 8GB or 16GB of faster RAM and also will be coming with a faster 512GB of internal storage and also you will see a 1TB storage option too.

What’s the pricing?

Talking more about the pricing side, it’s been said this new laptop will be coming for a premium price tag onboard. However, we don’t have any such confirmed updates revealed yet. We will be updating you as things get confirmed soon.