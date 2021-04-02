Asus ROG declares Ultimate Boss Fight e-sports gaming occasion: How to enlist

The Asus Republic of Gamers (ROG) has reported The Ultimate Boss Fight-an an internet gaming competition for the eSports people group of the country. After the effective dispatch of the most recent ROG Strix Scar arrangement, ROG is thinking of this new online competition to help gaming devotees, proficient gamers, and eSports gamers to begin their series of wins.

Asus ROG will have the web-based gaming competition for 5V5 interactivity in VALORANT, where gaming devotees will get a chance to fend it off and afterward face a test with The Ultimate Boss – HYDRAFLICK.

Remarking on the mission, Arnold Su, Business Head, Consumer and Gaming PC, System Business Group, Asus India said, “We as of late presented the ROG Strix arrangement in India and have Gotten a staggering reaction. We have consistently meant to enable gaming lovers and makers with the best close-to-home experience with regards to gaming.

#ROG & @NVIDIAGeForce presents the Ultimate Boss-Fight with a prize pool of INR 1.75Lacs. An opportunity to showcase your Valorant skills Register https://t.co/1EAKs1ucue GeForce RTX™ 30 Series Laptops deliver the ultimate performance for gamers and creators#ROGIndia #Nvidia — ASUS ROG IN (@ASUS_ROG_IN) March 31, 2021

The Ultimate Boss Fight – an online competition further adds to the rush and gives another chance like ROG Showdown and ROG Master for the gaming local area to work together and take part in significant encounters that will assist them with refining their ability further.”

Asus supports both gaming aficionados and professional gamers to approach and enlist themselves for a sound contest. HYDRAFLICK will play on the as of late dispatched Asus ROG Strix Scar, which will support his ongoing interaction with its excellent speed, force, and execution.

HYDRAFLICK will be the last stage battle with the group who will clear all levels till the Playoff. Their contort in the competition is with the end goal that the group that loses the Ultimate Match/last should surrender their gaming false name for seven days.

For instance – If HYDRAFLICK loses, he will surrender his moniker HYDRAFLICK for seven days from online media except his YouTube Channel, and, comparably If the rival group loses, they should surrender their gaming name for seven days, assuming any.

The winning group will likewise have the potential for success to win a monetary reward of Rs. 1,75,000.

To take part in “The Ultimate Boss-Fight ”, all of them intrigued user’s, necessities to get themselves enrolled on theesports.club.

The bookings to join in the online competition have already started and will remain till April 2, 08:00 PM.