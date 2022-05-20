Asus ROG Phone 6 tipped to launch with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset soon

The ROG Phone 6 will be the world’s first gaming smartphone to employ the all-new Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, according to Asus. The ROG Phone 6, like the previous ROG smartphones, will employ Qualcomm’s fastest and most powerful smartphone processor.
The Asus ROG Phone 6 will be the successor to the previously introduced Asus ROG Phone 5s in India. The Asus ROG Phone 6 is slated to replace the ROG Phone 5s and will be available in India and other regions by Q3 2022. The ROG Phone 6 may be the first smartphone in India to include the latest Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.
Qualcomm has unveiled its next flagship SoC, the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, which is built on TSMC’s 4nm technology. The Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 exceeds the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 in terms of power efficiency and performance.
Because to the upgraded manufacturing process and higher CPU and GPU clock rates, the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC is said to be 10% faster in CPU performance and 30% more power-efficient on the CPU and GPU fronts at maximum clock speed. The Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC is said to be 15% more energy efficient than the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1.
What will Asus ROG Phone 6 feature?
Although there is no confirmation of the ROG Phone 6’s exact specifications, the smartphone is likely to include at least 8GB LPDDR5 RAM and a 128GB UFS 3.1-based storage module. Asus has a reputation for providing the greatest refresh rate display with each ROG Phone, and the ROG Phone 6 is expected to include at least a 144Hz display with FHD+ resolution. The ROG Phone 6 will sport a big physical factor, a gigantic screen, and a dual speaker arrangement.
The smartphone is also believed to contain two USB Type-C connectors as well as a 3.5mm headphone jack with HD audio output capabilities. The smartphone will most likely sport a dual-camera configuration with up to 8K video recording capability.
Expected pricing for Asus ROG Phone 6
For the previous few years, Asus has maintained a beginning pricing of Rs. 49,999 for the base variant of the ROG Phone in India. The ROG Phone 6 is likely to follow a similar pattern. However, there is a chance that the ROG Phone 6 will cost somewhat more than the ROG Phone 5s and ROG Phone 5. As the launch date approaches, we should receive additional information.
