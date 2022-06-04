Asus ROG Phone 6 will be the World’s first smartphone featuring 165Hz display

Asus will release its next gaming smartphone, the ROG Phone 6, on July 5th, and the company has revealed that it will be powered by the newest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. The ROG Phone 6 will now offer a 165Hz refresh rate display, according to the manufacturer.

Asus was among the first smartphone manufacturers to release smartphones featuring 120Hz and 144Hz refresh rate screens. Now, the business is setting a new standard by including a 165Hz refresh rate display on the forthcoming Asus ROG Phone 6.

Explanation of Asus ROG Phone 6 Display Technology

According to the business, the Asus ROG Phone 6 will have a maximum refresh rate of 165Hz. To provide an ultra-smooth UI and higher battery economy, Asus is expected to adopt a power-efficient OLED panel with variable refresh rate technologies such as LTPO.

The display on the Asus ROG Phone 6 is anticipated to be protected by Corning Gorilla Glass, and the phone is believed to employ the most recent Gorilla Glass Victus. We anticipate that the ROG Phone 6 will have a chin on the top and bottom of the phone to house the dual speaker arrangement.

Again, the Asus ROG Phone 6’s 165Hz display is rumored to provide 1080p or FHD+ quality, as well as an optical in-display fingerprint sensor. Without a doubt, the Asus ROG Phone 6 will boast the most sophisticated display on a smartphone, which may push up the price.

When will Asus ROG Phone 6 launch officially?

Asus will debut the ROG Phone 6 in certain regions on July 5th, and the device will be available in India in the coming days. Again, we anticipate at least three storage/RAM variations of the Asus ROG Phone 6, with the base model offering 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.

In terms of pricing, the Asus ROG Phone 6 is projected to be more expensive than the ROG Phone 5s. Given the rising cost of components and a global processor scarcity, the base model of the Asus ROG Phone 6 might cost roughly Rs. 60,000, making it somewhat more costly than the ROG Phone 5s and ROG Phone 5.

