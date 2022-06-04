Apple iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max latest rumors on release, price, and more

Phone makers are finding it difficult to keep some of their secrets hidden. Prior to their actual release, most big releases are spoiled by numerous leaks and speculations. This reduces tech keynotes to routine announcements of generally expected and well-known goods. For the most part, we no longer get to enjoy the element of surprise that we were accustomed to.

The iPhone 14 range will be available in a few months. Those high-end Apple devices might not have been revealed until September 2022. However, we already know a lot about them and what they may carry. And here are the rumors about the iPhone 14 Pro as well as iPhone 14 Pro Max.

When will it release?

It’s difficult to predict an Apple product’s exact release date before the firm makes it official. Apple, on the other hand, has a tendency of unveiling new high-end iPhone lines in the autumn. These smartphones are often unveiled at an event in September. Assuming no internal problems, the iPhone 14 series should be available in September 2022.

When Apple makes this lineup official, significant markets such as the United States and Europe will most likely be able to pre-order the phone. It should then be shipped within 2-3 weeks. Other nations often gain access in the weeks after.

What will be its pricing?

There is no way to forecast the price of an unannounced Apple gadget. Despite the fact that the Cupertino tech titan tends to Apple keeps to the same pricing range with each annual release. The iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max are priced at $1,000 and $1,100, respectively. If we were to make an assumption, the iPhone 14 counterparts should cost around the same.

Rumors about Apple iPhone 14 Series

Apple’s high-end portfolio typically contains four iPhones: the iPhone Mini, iPhone, iPhone Pro, and iPhone Pro Max. Unfortunately, this might change later this year. According to reports, the Mini will be phased out in favor of a normal Max model. This does not affect the Pro iPhones, since the Pro and Pro Max models should stay unchanged. They will most likely feature 6.1- and 6.7-inch displays.

Among the most intriguing parts of the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max is the possibility of removing the notch. According to rumors, these two phones will use a hole-punch and pill design. When compared to the conventional iPhone 14 devices or iPhone 13 series, we may also observe more rounded corners. Aside from that, because of the enhanced sensor, these two powerhouses will feature a larger camera bump.

It’s difficult to guess the precise colors that Apple will choose before the official release. However, we may speculate on how the organization would appear.

On standard iPhones, the business often utilizes brighter colors with a glossy glass back, while the matte-backed Pro models use more serious tones. The colors space grey, white, and gold are typically safe bets.

Furthermore, speculations hint at a Purple iPhone 14 Pro. We won’t know for sure until the event takes place. It’s also worth mentioning that the firm occasionally introduces new iPhone hues six months or so after the original release. So, if you’re intrigued about these hues, you’ll have to wait until early-mid 2023.

If you despise the notch, we have some good news for you if you’re prepared to pay for a Pro model. Apple may remove the notch on the iPhone 14 Pro (6.1-inch) and iPhone 14 Pro Max (6.7-inch).

These phones are said to feature a hole-punch and pill design that is unique to them. If you purchase one of the standard variants, you will most certainly encounter the same notch like the iPhone 13.

The always-on display (AOD) functionality may be added to the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max. This feature was apparently scheduled for the iPhone 13 but has been delayed until the next release.

With each significant phone release, Apple normally debuts a new A chip. While the normal iPhone 14 models are likely to keep the same A15 Bionic chip as the iPhone 13, the Pro variants may have an upgraded chip that isn’t even in the A-series.

For the time being, it is unknown what this chip will be called or how strong it will be. Finally, Apple may be seeking to differentiate the performance of normal and Pro iPhones from now on.

For several years, the Cupertino tech behemoth has used a 12MP Wide sensor on its iPhones. This might change with the debut of the iPhone 14 Pro this year.

Apple may be upgrading to a 48MP sensor. This would improve the Pro iPhones’ photography and filmmaking skills even further. The improved camera will most likely be absent on standard iPhone 14 handsets.

The iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max will almost certainly ship with iOS 16. Instead, Apple may ship them with iOS 16.1 preloaded. This has happened in previous years, and it all hinges on the development of iOS 16. Nonetheless, these two smartphones should continue to get software upgrades for many years.

When it comes to technical parameters for batteries, Apple doesn’t reveal much. Instead, it provides an estimate of how long a gadget will remain on a single charge while doing a certain job. On high-end iPhones, it translates to almost 18 hours of video playback.

What important is that this gadget will most likely last you all day without needing to be charged halfway through. That is assuming you use the phone seldom. We don’t anticipate any substantial differences in battery life between iPhone 14 versions.

This phone will most likely charge using the Lightning connection. Rumor has claimed that Apple will not switch to USB Type-C on the iPhone until at least 2023. The MagSafe and Qi wireless charging protocols will very definitely be supported by the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max as well.

