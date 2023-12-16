When it comes to gaming! The times of playing games on computers have grown to a whole extent where we all have grown up with playing OG Games be it from Token to Prince of Persia. But, now, the whole gaming has just moved to the next level especially as the whole gaming industry has been booming, the gaming capabilities have moved up from PC gaming to now to Mobile Phone gaming.

When it comes to mobile phone gaming, Asus’s ROG Phone has always led the charts with their premium and flagship phones which have been purely built on performing the best gaming.

Asus has already released its best gaming phone, the ROG Phone series, and now it’s already planning to bring another disruption to the market with the all-new ROG Phone 8 where you will be getting a huge upgrade in terms of gaming specs from chipset to even GPU and cooling system.

So, if you are a gamer who has been looking to upgrade to a new gaming phone right now, we have the new phone by Asus Phone 8 which is expected to launch soon in the coming year. So, without any further ado, let’s take a look at the latest details for this flagship beast.

Asus ROG Phone 8 – Latest Specification and Launch Date Revealed

Asus has already brought a huge disruption in the world of mobile gaming with their ROG Phone 7 this year, and in the coming year we already have the gaming company maker working on the development of the all-new gaming beast for the coming year, the ROG Phone 8.

The whole new Asus ROG Phone 8 will include two different variants including the ROG Phone 8 as well as the ROG Phone 8 Pro which is going to feature a huge specification upgrade.

Talking about the specification side now, both of the ROG Phone 8 phones will be coming with a bigger 6.78-inch display panel on the front side which will be a FULL HD+ AMOLED panel.

You also get the best display protection with the help of the Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection. The ROG Phone 8 Pro is said to be a bit quicker in response and contrast with its 165Hz refresh rate panel and the support for HDR10.

Inside the hood, you get the latest power-packed Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. This new processor will be coming with an amazing beefed up spec and also will be offering the best battery efficiency too.

Talking more about the under hood specification, you will also be getting 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. Whereas, the Pro variant will be coming with a 16GB of RAM and even a 24GB of RAM variant, and on the storage side you will be getting the option to choose between 512GB or 1TB of storage.

Slowly moving to the camera side, despite gaming phones being known for having “B grade Cameras” this time, Asus is working towards upgrading its existing camera setup with its all-new Sony IMX 890 camera sensor which is a 50MP sensor and will be working as the main sensor.

This main sensor is combined with a 12MP Ultrawide angle sensor and a 32MP Optical Zoom sensor too. On the front side, you get a 32MP selfie shooter too.

Last but not least, the battery is expected to get a bit smaller where leaks share that we might get to see a 5,500mAh battery. However, all these leaked specs have not been confirmation, so we will have to wait for an official heads-up from Asus confirming the specs.

What’s the release date?

As we said, nothing is confirmed! But, if we follow the reliable leaks, right now the release of the upcoming flagship gaming phone, the Asus ROG Phone 8 will be making its way to release on the 9th of January this year.