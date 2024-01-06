The month of January is shaping up to be a battleground for smartphone dominance in the world of cutting-edge technology. Major players such as Samsung and Xiaomi are prepping flagship launches, and Asus is gearing ready to unveil its gaming powerhouse, the ROG Phone 8. The excitement is building as Asus has officially set January 9, 2024 as the launch date for their much-anticipated gaming smartphone.

Asus ROG Phone 8 – What does it feature

Asus teased the audience on Platform X (previously Twitter) with an early glance at the ROG Phone 8’s display, dubbed the ‘Edgeless Frame.’ The teaser emphasizes the device’s display, which features slimmer bezels than its predecessors. This change sets the setting for an immersive visual experience, in keeping with the ROG Phone series’ gaming-centric ethos.

Not content with the display, Asus teased fans with a preview of the ROG Phone 8’s rear design. A pentagon-shaped camera island containing three powerful camera sensors is the main feature. This visual surprise not only adds a design element but also hints to a sophisticated photography setup, adding to the phone’s flexibility beyond gaming.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC is at the core of the ROG Phone 8, demonstrating Asus’ dedication to offering top-tier gaming performance. This processor, Qualcomm’s newest offering, is primed to take gaming to new heights by providing smooth gameplay and seamless multitasking.

Also Read: Cryptocurrency Hedge Fund CEO’s Identity Questioned Amid Pyramid Scheme Allegations

As the launch date approaches, rumors and leaks create a vivid image of what the ROG Phone 8 may bring to the table in terms of gaming. According to reports, the portfolio will include two models: the standard ROG Phone 8 and the higher-end ROG Phone 8 Pro.

Both variations are likely to operate on the most recent Android 14-based ROG UI, giving a customized and optimized interface designed just for gamers.

The base model may include a 6.78-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2, assuring durability without sacrificing visual brilliance. The Pro model, on the other hand, is said to support HDR10 and have a refresh rate of up to 165Hz, satisfying gamers’ need for smooth and snappy images.

Storage options are expected to be varied, with the base model including 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. Meanwhile, the Pro edition may push the envelope with RAM combinations of 16GB and 24GB, as well as storage possibilities of 512GB and 1TB.

The ROG Phone 8 Pro is said to include a triple rear camera configuration with a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 main sensor, a 13-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens, and a 32-megapixel telephoto shooter. The front camera is rumored to include a 32-megapixel sensor for selfie enthusiasts.

Gaming marathons necessitate a powerful power supply, which the ROG Phone 8 series is expected to provide. With a 5,500mAh battery that supports Quick Charge 5.0 and PD charging, these phones are designed to last long gaming sessions without breaking a sweat. Furthermore, rumors of an IP68 designation imply that the gadgets may be dust and splash-resistant, adding a level of toughness to their gaming capabilities.

Also Read: JLab JBuds ANC 3 TWS Earbuds with advanced ANC feature launched!

Asus ROG Phone 8 – Pricing

While the price remains a mystery until the official introduction on January 9, reports suggest that Asus may follow in the footsteps of its predecessor, the ROG Phone 7.

The latter was announced in April 2023 with a starting price of Rs 74,999, and it is expected that Asus would strive to strike a compromise between delivering cutting-edge gaming technologies and retaining a reasonable pricing point.