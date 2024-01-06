Ahead of CES 2024 on Friday, Samsung announced in a press release that PDP, a producer of accessories, will be providing the official video game controller for Samsung Gaming Hub, a cloud gaming interface integrated into the Korean company’s TVs. The $50 controller, which most resembles an Xbox gaming pad, will be on sale later this year. It has the words “Designed for Samsung Gaming Hub” on the back and will be packaged in “Replay Midnight Blue” color.

As part of the Designed for Samsung Gaming Hub initiative, PDP has launched this controller as the first of several accessories for Samsung televisions. Assuring that items have undergone quality, compatibility, and safety testing, Samsung claims that the Designed for Samsung Gaming Hub label will “guarantee the best possible game streaming experience.”

Mike Lucery, head of product management for Samsung Gaming Hub, said in a statement.

“We’re introducing more best-in-class products for players to choose from, beginning with PDP’s Replay Wireless Controller, This is in line with Samsung’s continued commitment to give gamers more choices in how they play with Samsung Gaming Hub.”

In addition, Samsung Gaming Hub is compatible with current PS5 and Xbox controllers. The business made it clear that the Designed for Samsung Gaming Hub controller should function with the majority of Bluetooth-enabled devices, even if it is intended for certain Samsung TVs, monitors, and the second-generation Freestyle projector. Thus, Android and PC are most likely. iPhones and consoles may need a special license.

With its 40 hours of playback per charge, 30-foot low-latency Bluetooth connection, dedicated Samsung Gaming Hub button, and TV volume controls, the PDP-designed controller is expected to be quite popular. Right now, PDP’s website and Amazon are offering preorders for the controller. There ought to be a Best Buy listing arriving shortly.

Samsung Gaming revolution

TV makers have been considering methods to appeal to gamers as gaming becomes more and more popular. In 2022, Samsung introduced its Gaming Hub, an interface that links to gaming streaming services like Xbox Game Pass and Nvidia GeForce Now. With 4K resolution, variable refresh rate up to 120Hz, reduced latency, and Dolby Vision compatibility, LG bills its OLED TVs as the best for gaming. Sony also promotes its Bravia XR TV range as gaming televisions. With the $225 billion gaming market, TV makers aim to establish themselves as the ultimate destination for gaming enthusiasts.

The Samsung Gaming Hub functions similarly to the Netflix app on your TV, but it broadcasts video games as opposed to movies. Similar to Netflix, a sluggish stream results in a poorer quality of image; similarly, the quality of play depends on your internet connection. Despite the fact that playing games through streaming won’t look as nice as having a console below your screen, the Samsung Gaming Hub was generally a decent and functional experience, according to our assessment.

