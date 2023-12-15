Regarding getting the best gaming laptops, Asus is the brand that has always led the charts. From stylish gaming to even slim, trim productivity beasts, Asus has always got the best of the best laptops. The most prominent Chinese-based laptop maker has announced a new addition to their existing power-packed Zenbook models, where the all-new Asus Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3405) laptop made its way to release.

To give you a glimpse about this new premium gaming laptop, you can see this new Asus Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3405) laptop comes with all the premium features you need that offer the best-power-packed features combined with efficiency, which helps in improving productivity as well as gaming.

So, if you are looking for a laptop for your gaming or even high-performance productivity needs, this Asus Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3405) laptop is the right choice for you to go with. Let’s now take a deep dive into the specifications and pricing of this new laptop.

Asus Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3405) Laptop – Top Notch Specification for Gaming and Productivity Needs

Let’s start with the specification side; the all-new Asus Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3405) laptop is a power beast with a premium metal design weighing around 1.2 kg and is, in fact, the lightest in the gaming category of laptops.

To cater to all your productivity and gaming needs, you only need a bigger battery backup, and yes, Asus has got you covered with this! You will get the biggest 75Wh battery that offers an overall battery backup for up to 15 hours.

The company also shares that this new battery is well improved and that this new embedded battery will offer 20% additional charging cycles, making the battery last for a longer time.

The laptops take an edge with the power-packed features you get inside, where you get an all-new released AI-powered Ultra Core Processor out of the box and a dedicated engine that helps perform AI features.

Moving on to the port side, you get 2 Thunderbolt ports combined with 4 Type-C ports, a single pair of Type-A, HDMI 2.1, and a single audio jack.

For gaming and production needs, you get a great display. Now you get a 3K Asus Lumina OLED 120Hz panel, which is, in fact, a touchscreen panel. Over and above, you also get features like a privacy-focused FHD IR camera with a physical shutter and a quiet ASUS ErgoSense keyboard for comfortable and distraction-free typing.

Also, you get the military-grade durability that makes this laptop quite durable. To go ecological, the laptop maker shares that the materials used in building these laptops are incorporated with recycled materials extensively in both the laptop and its packaging, showcasing a commitment to environmental responsibility.

Over and above of having that compact size, Zenbook 14 OLED also shines in offering super-linear speakers and includes Thunderbolt 4 ports, USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, HDMI 2.1, and a 3.5 mm audio jack.

That’s not the whole specification where, in fact, for the price, you get to toggle between different variants where you can choose between other processors to even different displays.

To get a detailed idea about the specification, do take a look into the details specs mentioned below:

That was all about the specification side; let’s move to the pricing issue now.

Asus Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3405) – What’s the Price?

That was about the specification side. Despite having the best specifications and features, the all-new Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3405) also has the best pricing, where you get the laptop for $1299, which is a steal deal considering the specification, features, and even the pricing.

The Asus Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3405) is available in the US, Portugal, and other selected regions. As of now, the global availability of this laptop is still yet to be announced. You can also watch the announcement trailer for the all-new Asus Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3405).