Instagram, a social media platform for sharing photos and videos, has introduced a new backdrop editing tool for its US users that makes use of generative AI technology. With the capability, users may utilize text prompts to change the backdrop of their photographs in Stories. Users will get pre-made prompts like “On a red carpet,” “Being chased by dinosaurs,” and “Surrounded by puppies” when they pick the backdrop editor icon on a picture. As an alternative, users can personalize the background by making their own prompts.

Other viewers will get a “Try it” sticker with the prompt once a user posts a Story with the newly created backdrop. They will be able to experiment with the picture generating tool and create unique photographs as a result.

Snapchat launched a series of generative AI-powered features earlier this week that are intended to improve badly cropped photographs and generate graphics based on text prompts. In order to speed up the creation of images, users may now provide their own text prompts or use the default ones. An additional tool called the “AI-powered extend tool” allows users to adjust improperly cropped photographs by zooming out.

Recently, Meta launched more than 20 AI-powered features for Messenger and WhatsApp. These improvements are wide-ranging and include anything from better social media experiences and search functionality to developments in corporate communications. The Meta text-to-picture creation model Emu is the source of the company’s “Imagine with Meta” generative AI image generator. Social media platforms are leading the way in technical innovation by introducing tailored and refined content production capabilities and revolutionizing user experiences with powerful generative AI tools.

Instagram AI-powered Try It Sticker

The AI-generated backdrops will include a “Try it” label after they are uploaded to stories, allowing other users to experiment with the same text prompts on their own photos. The launch expands upon Instagram’s expanding AI portfolio, which currently includes creative capabilities that are accessible on Snapchat and other Meta platforms like WhatsApp and Messenger. Imagine, a comparable AI image generator was released by Meta earlier this month, and Snapchat announced premium capabilities that let users take fantasy-themed pictures.

As AI picture generating technology develops, social media companies are rushing to incorporate it into their applications. Instagram anticipates that its backdrop editor function will help it stand out from the competition, despite ongoing ethical debates around deepfakes and AI-powered creative tools. A sort of artificial intelligence known as “generative AI” can produce original content rather than just evaluating pre-existing material. The term “generative” describes the ability of these AI systems to produce previously unimagined text, pictures, audio, video, and other types of data.

Deep learning algorithms more especially, neural networks, a subset of AI techniques are the foundation of generative AI. These neural networks are trained on enormous datasets, often amounting to millions or billions of samples, to identify patterns and ideas. After the generative AI model has received enough training, it may use what it has learned to create unique, creative works of art based on what it has identified in its training set.