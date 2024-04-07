Ather Energy, a prominent Indian electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer, has unveiled its newest offering the Ather Rizta, a family-oriented electric scooter designed for everyday commutes and beyond. This marks a significant shift for Ather, previously known for its sporty and performance-focused scooters like the 450X and 450S.

The Rizta prioritizes comfort and convenience, making it suitable for families and those seeking a more practical electric two-wheeler. It boasts a larger seat compared to its sportier siblings, along with a single-piece grabrail and an optional cushioned pillion backrest for enhanced passenger comfort. Additionally, the design incorporates ample under-seat storage and a front boot, perfect for groceries, bags, or helmets.

Performance with Practicality

Despite its focus on comfort, the Rizta doesn’t compromise on performance. Rumors suggest it will utilize the same 4.3kW electric motor found in the 450X, offering a claimed top speed of 80 kmph. Ather is yet to reveal the official range, but different variants will likely cater to varying range needs. Ather’s reputation for safety and innovation is upheld with features including skid control, an emergency stop signal, and the ‘Halo’ helmet series, which is networked and has voice calls, music, and wireless charging capabilities.

The Rizta comes in three variants:

Rizta S: The base variant with a 2.9kWh battery pack, ideal for city commutes.

The Rizta integrates seamlessly with Ather’s connected ecosystem, offering features like on-board navigation, remote diagnostics, and over-the-air (OTA) updates. Additionally, the scooter may include Ather’s signature 7-inch touchscreen instrument cluster, providing riders with real-time information and access to various controls.

Details for Pre-Booking

With their electric scooters, Ather Energy hopes to take on well-known brands like TVS iQube and Bajaj Chetak. Through ‘Rizta,’ it has established itself as a suitable choice for families. At a special price of Rs 999, pre-booking is already available, and deliveries are scheduled to start in July. The launch coincides with Ather Energy’s critical IPO preparations, as the firm has seen significant growth in both sales and operating revenue.

Strategic Move for Ather

The launch of the Rizta signifies a strategic move by Ather to expand its market reach. By catering to the family segment, Ather positions itself as a more versatile EV brand, appealing to a broader customer base beyond enthusiasts seeking high-performance scooters. The Rizta enters a burgeoning electric scooter market in India, facing competition from established players like TVS iQube and Bajaj Chetak. However, Ather’s focus on technology, performance, and a connected ecosystem could differentiate the Rizta and attract a new wave of electric scooter buyers.

Ather Rizta: A Promising New Chapter

IIT Madras grads Tarun Mehta and Swapnil Jain founded Ather Energy in 2013. Since then, the company has attracted over $450 million from a variety of investors, including Sachin Bansal (co-founder of Flipkart, Navi), HeroMotoCorp, Herald Ventures, InnoVen Capital, NIIF, and Caladium Investments. The Ather Rizta marks a promising new chapter for Ather Energy. With its focus on comfort, practicality, and family-friendly features, the Rizta has the potential to disrupt the electric scooter market in India. With deliveries expected to commence in July, the coming months will reveal how Indian consumers respond to this innovative electric two-wheeler option.