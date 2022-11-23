Automobili Pininfarina’s Battista hyper GT demo celebrating a new world records

As Automobili Pininfarina made the official debut of its EV in the Middle East by offering a demonstration. The all-electric Battista hyper GT with 1,900 horsepower in action celebrated a new world record for a production vehicle. The company is a Munich-based subsidiary of Mahindra & Mahindra.

The exotic automaker’s Italian roots date back to the original Pininfarina marque founded in 1930 by Battista “Pinin” Farina. The Battista hyper GT is from its predecessor’s original founder and was first debuted as a concept EV at Monterey Car Week 2018. though the company originally promised the Battista will be available to challenge world records in 2020. There was a delay. The hypercar developer ended up unveiling a production-ready version at Monterey Car Week in 2021.

The rolling off the assembly lines of the handcrafted hypercars finally began at the automaker’s Atelier engineering and development hub. It is located in Cambiano, Italy. The deliveries are expected to be underway. However, the Battista hyper GT had yet to debut in the Middle East, so to truly demonstrate its power, Automobili Pininfarina took it to the track in Dubai alongside news of several confirmed world records.

Breaking the records

As stated in the press release, Automobili Pininfarina achieved a series of world records during the final round of homologation for its all-electric Battista hyper GT. The automaker shared these achievements while simultaneously confirming the performance specs those very exclusive Battista customers will be able to experience.

Automobili Pininfarina Chief Product and Engineering Officer Paolo Dellacha spoke to the Battista GT’s world record achievements and the design that went into it. “I am proud that our new electric hyper GT delivers on the promises we made when we set out development plan. In Battista, we have achieved performance beyond our original, extreme targets. Perfectly optimized weight distribution and low center of gravity are at the heart of this result. The combination of bespoke chassis and suspension tuning, tires proven over many thousands of test miles, and four-motor torque vectoring delivering unprecedented power enable Battista to be the fastest-accelerating road-legal car in the world. Battista’s incredible technical package includes a carbon ceramic brake system, helping the Italian hyper GT become the fastest-braking electric car in the world. Our discerning clients here in the UAE have been overwhelmed by the Battista driving experience, which is as breathtaking as its award-winning design.”

Each Battista takes over 1,250 hours to assemble in Italy and is fully bespoke for each customer. Only 150 in total will be made, hence their starting price of 2.2 million euros.