Volkswagen to add sportscars to its EV range of cars to compete Tesla Roadster

Volkswagen of America president and CEO Pablo Di Si hints that the brand is going to have an all-electric performance car. However, adds that it won’t be in the form of a roadster. Regardless, the automaker would be adding more to its EV range of cars.

Volkswagen has been long rumored to work on an electric sportscar that would wear an ID badge. However, the German car marque never revealed any concrete information about it. Taking a cue from Di Si’s comment, it could be said that the electric sportscar from Volkswagen would come with some retro touches. He said, ” We need to bring a sports car back for the nostalgia, probably electric. It’s part of the portfolio discussion that we’re having.”

Also, the company CEO Thomas Schafer also hinted at a similar project. That was during an interaction with a British publication. He said that the automaker has iconic brand names like Golf and GTO in its kitty. He also said that the automaker is in no mood to let these brand names die and slip away. Schafer said, “We have iconic brand names, Golf and GTI. It would be crazy to let them die and slip away. We will stick with the ID logical but iconic models will carry a name.” With that statement, it does appear logical to name the upcoming Volkswagen sportscar where ID, Golf and GTI lettering will all live happily together.

More EV models

The automaker already committed to making its R performance sub-brand completely electric by the end of this decade. The automaker has promised to bring several performance models under this sub-brand, which are currently under consideration. An ID-badged electric sportscar from the car manufacturer would further add spice to that lineup. However, it is to be seen when Volkswagen brings its first-ever all-electric sportscar.

Back in 2020 as well, the automaker was known to be working on an electric sports car. It was expected to run on its MEB platform. With a new “performance-based” battery. By this year, premium brands like Audi and Porsche boosted the Group’s results in the first half of the year, with Audi registering a 51% jump in operating profit and Porsche up 22%, compared to an 8% drop at the Volkswagen volume brands. The VW brand would also move its production focus from concentrating on a single model per factory to “platform thinking”, Schaefer said, using the same basic design for different models to allow economies of scale.