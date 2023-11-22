One of the most awaited events for the year, THE BLACK FRIDAY SALE IS HERE! Like every year, this year, we will see many online and offline retailers announcing their best discounts and offers on products, leaving the crowds all around the United States and other countries excited.

Black Friday Sale is not only about buying products, but in fact; you can also get a chance to avail discounts on premium subscriptions. And for this Black Friday Sale, we have covered you with special discounts which can be useful, especially for Creators.

So, if you are a creator, this article is for you! Here, we have covered you with the Best Black Friday deals on Avid Creator tools like Pro Tools Artist, Media Composer, and Pro Tools Studio. You can get an annual subscription for these tools for a massive price slash of 20%.

Black Friday Deals for Avid Creator Tools

These professional creator tools are now on sale, allowing you to upgrade or get a new subscription for a discounted price. The Black Friday discounts will apply from November 16th to November 26th.

Avid Pro Tools Artist

Original Price: $99

$99 Black Friday Deal Price: $79

$79 Purchase Here

Avid’s Pro Tools Artist has now received a huge discount for their 1-year subscription, where the pricing has been slashed from $99 to $79, which translates to a direct price of around 17% monthly.

Within the annual subscription, you get access to over 100 plugins combined with a premium loop library and exclusive exclusive access to unique benefits worth around $3000.

Pro Tools Artist comes with some handy features, like free online support. You also get the option to choose between iLok cloud or a physical iLok key for authorization and exclusive access to the Pro Tools Artist Software Packages, which include Celemony Melodyne 5 essential, 1 GB cloud storage, and a robust collection of over 100 plugins and instruments.

Pro Tools Artist is the right choice for beginners or creators with little tool experience. However, to take things to the next level, you can focus on advanced tools like Pro Tools Studio or even Pro Tools Ultimate, which offers a wide range of features that make it capable of professional-level production.

Avid Media Composer Ultimate

Original Price: $499

$499 Black Friday Deal Price: $399

$399 Purchase Here

Avid’s Media Composer Ultimate becomes the next center of attention with its ultimate Black Friday price.

Media Composer is usually a bit pricey, but for this Avid Black Friday Sale, you can get this Media Composer for $399, which is after a price slash by $100, and you get access to features like Media Composer | PhraseFind AI Option and Symphony Option for a whole one year.

For a one-year subscription plan, you also get the support for ExpertPlus Support and the option for Elite Support Upgrade.

Avid Pro Tools Studio

Original Price: $299

$299 Black Friday Deal Price: $239

$239 Purchase Here

The Tool comes with a wide range of features that can take the audio production to the next stage, and for this Black Friday Sale, the Pro Tools Studio’s 1-year subscription is slashed from $299 to just $239, which brings it down the price by 17%.

For this subscription, the users will get access to plugins, virtual instruments, loops, and focused access to Circle rewards and monthly Sonic Drops, which can cost around $3000.

Like in Pro Tools Artist, you will also get support for standard support Cloud storage and software package features like Celemony Melodyne 5 essentials, effects, and samples.

Conclusion

Avid’s professional tools, including Pro Tools Artist, Media Composer, and even the Pro Tools Studio, are widely used all around the world, and with the Black Friday Sale going on, it gives the creator the freedom to choose the right tools and the lowest price package! If you ask us, this Avid Black Friday Deal is a steal deal for many creators.

