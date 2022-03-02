Back 4 Blood First Expansion Tunnels Of Terror Is Coming In April

Turtle Rock Studios has announced that Back 4 Bloods’ first major expansion, Tunnels of Terror, will release on April 12th. Developer Turtle Rock Studios claims that over 10 million players have immersed themselves in Left 4 Dead’s spiritual successor, Back 4 Blood on consoles, and to celebrate, announced that the upcoming Tunnels of Terror expansion will be released in April 12th. Back 4 Blood has surpassed 10 million players and Turtle Rock Studios has announced the game’s first major expansion, Tunnels of Terror, coming out on April 12th with new activities, Cleaners, and more.

With the release of the Tunnels of Terror expansion on April 12, teams of up to four friends will be able to embark on an all-new collaborative activity known as Ridden Hives, where they will explore seven different dungeons filled with mazes of tunnels beneath the depths of Evansburg being chased by a new type of Ridden, the Warped Ridden. Tunnels of Terror will feature two new characters: Sharis, an ax-wielding firefighter, and Heng, a toothy, no-nonsense restaurateur

Its first major DLC expansion pack is included with the Ultimate Edition, Deluxe Edition, and the Back 4 Blood Annual Pass, while players who purchase the Back 4 Blood Standard Edition will be able to purchase it separately. Its first major expansion will add eight exclusive character skins, seven new legendary weapons, 12 new weapon skins, over 15 new maps, and more.

Tunnels of Terror will be coming to Fort Hope on April 12th, 2022. Here's a little sneak peek on what to look forward to! pic.twitter.com/AOrigv2UuK — Back 4 Blood (@back4blood) March 1, 2022

