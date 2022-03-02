Now that the month has arrived, Microsoft has unveiled new Xbox Game Pass games for March 2022, early forecasts predict March 2022 will be an exciting month for her followers. Microsoft has unveiled the latest Xbox Game Pass games for March 2022, with Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy being the biggest game to hit the service this month. Five new games have been announced, coming to Xbox Game Pass in early March 2022.

As mentioned, there will be five new games coming to Xbox Game Pass in March, each launching on the first day. As expected from Xbox Game Pass in the past, two waves of new games are expected to arrive on Xbox Game Pass before the end of March.

With Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard, many new games are likely to be added to this list in the coming months. Keep in mind that this is not a final list, and there are sure to be many more games joining these as-yet-unannounced titles. With more announcements this month, there won’t be a shortage of games.

The next confirmed version, Shredders, will initially only release in February 2022 but is now scheduled for March 17th. Microsoft hasn’t specified which games will be removed in March 2022, but we’ll have an introduction in early March 2022. We’ll likely see more additions as we get closer to March, with Microsoft making two monthly announcements in the first. and third months of the year. n March 2022, the award-winning Kentucky Route Zero game will be available to subscribers on the cloud, consoles and PC, joined by Marvels Guardians of the Galaxy and Young Souls’ Day 1 co-op beat em up game exclusively on Google Stadia. Another new game added to Game Pass on March 1 was previously available for PC and Xbox Series X, but is now playable via the cloud.

Microsoft services rotate games in and out of their library, so expect some removals. Foam Punchs Shredders will be available on Xbox Game Pass on March 17, the service’s Day 1 launch. Snowboard game Shredders’ release was originally scheduled for February 2022, but the game has been delayed slightly. One of the best features of the game subscription service is that it allows its users to access new versions from day one. For many Day 1 Xbox Game Pass gamers, this is what makes Xbox Game Pass worthwhile, as it allows them instant access to brand new versions without having to pay full price. The Microsoft Subscription Service is a mandatory subscription for anyone with an Xbox console, gaming PC, or phone that can run games over the cloud.