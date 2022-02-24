Baldur’s Gate: Dark Alliance 2 Is Coming To PC This Year

Baldur’s Gate: Dark Alliance 2 will be coming to PC for the first time 18 years after the console version was released. The message released by the developers said that the game could reach players sooner than they think. For now, all we have is a pretty cool gameplay video on the Steam store page and a release date for TBA. Luckily for fans, they have a teaser available for them to watch until Black Isle Studios finally releases the game.

Black Isle Studios said it would release “more reliable information” about Baldur’s Gate: Dark Alliance 2 PC port soon. Black Isle Studios has already confirmed that the sequel is coming to PC and Switch consoles this year. Black Isle Studios also noted that a sequel was “on the table”, but remained silent anyway. Follow-up tweets indicated that the game would be coming to PC and consoles, including the Nintendo Switch.

The PC port was to be developed by CD Projekt Red before plans to develop PC games were canceled. Little was known at the time other than the fact that Interplay Entertainment would release the game and BioWare, the developers of Baldurs Gate II, would not develop the game. Since CD Projekt Red was only known for developing PC games, Urquhart and David Perry believed that Polish developers CD Projekt would be the perfect team to port Dark Alliance to PC.

It was scored a 9.4 out of 10 for the PlayStation 2 version, awarding the PlayStation 2 version an “Editor’s Award” and calling the Dark Alliance engine “one of the best 3D engines ever made”. 4K resolution support is now available on newer consoles, but a successful 4K port is considered a re-release, not a remaster or remake. Since developer Black Isle Studios has been working on a remaster of Dark Alliance 2 and is doing the same for the sequel, Dark Alliance 2 is apparently coming to every platform it has made.

The game features over 25 active and passive skills to enhance your character, all fully voiced. Three Heroes Players can choose from three customizable heroes: Cromlech, Van, and Adrianna as they explore dozens of locations in three acts. The games used the Snowblind engine, and while a third game was planned, it was canceled due to Interplay’s bankruptcy and the closure of the original Black Isle Studios. The sequel was released to rave reviews in 2004 and seemed to embody the spirit Snowblind Studios created in its project. The game was a commercial success, selling over a million units on the PlayStation 2, Xbox, and GameCube. Ports were released on Xbox and GameCube in 2002, followed by Game Boy Advance in 2003.