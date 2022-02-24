PlayStation State Of Play Rumored For March 2022

While the PlayStation Next State of Play has yet to be confirmed, we believe the event will feature updates and announcements of PS4 and PS5 games coming in 2022. If the PlayStation 2022 leak is true, then we can expect Sony to announce something about the next State of Play that may be taking place in March. While these alleged rumors are confirmed by some well-known and trusted names in the gaming industry, they are still just rumors as there is no official announcement from PlayStation regarding the PlayStation State of Play event if it is happening in March 2022. Since the last one took place on February 2, we’re guessing another won’t take place until at least March.

A recent Twitter thread sparked discussions about the upcoming PlayStation State of Play, a live event where Sony usually reveals the latest details on upcoming games. Sony State of Play is a semi-regular digital event showcasing the latest and greatest PlayStation news, updates, revelations, and announcements. Like Nintendo Directs, State of Play events give players a sneak peek at upcoming games, often revealing new gameplay, release dates, developer interviews, and more.

There are a few games we’re waiting for updates on, along with what’s rumored to be next-gen PSVR games for PS5, so here’s what Sony’s next presentation could potentially look at. There are people in Sony’s online community thinking together about God of War, and there will be more revelations in the next State of Play. Right now, we just have to keep an eye out for an announcement from PlayStation. I think May-June personally looks likely, so I’m betting that God of War will have a release window in a showcase with a fixed date listed for deep game state.

Since God of War is supposed to come out this year, I think a lot of people suspect that it will come out in early 2022. There have been rumors about a new Hogwarts Legacy trailer for months now, but with PlayStation, Da says the State of Play event in March could be the big event we’ve all been waiting for. Following the announcement of the games at the PlayStation 5 event in September 2020, Hogwarts Legacy was delayed until 2022 to create “the best experience for the entire wizarding world”.

In particular, one game from the Gran Turismo franchise will be released on March 4, 2022, for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. Gamers will certainly be able to see if a particular game is similar to Forza Horizon 5 for Xbox, which was released last year. The next PlayStation exclusive to hit players’ hands will be Gran Turismo 7, which was shown at the last PlayStation Showcase earlier this month.

March is just around the corner, as is Sony’s big PlayStation Plus announcement of a number of free games for the next few months on PS4 and PS5. While some of these studios have just released games and likely won’t have any new plans for 2022, we’ll likely find out what they’re doing during one of PlayStation’s premier shows in 2022. One thing is for sure when the PlayStation 2022 event could happen will bring many great announcements for PlayStation players about their favorite games. The PlayStation Blog reports that the PlayStation Showcase will run for approximately 40 minutes and will focus on the future of the PS5.