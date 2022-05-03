Banco Galicia has added the ability to buy and sell cryptocurrencies on its platform. The solution is provided in collaboration with Lirium, a Liechtenstein-based cryptocurrency for digital wallets and mobile banking apps.

Following PayPal’s partnership with Paxos and NYDIG’s collaboration with US credit unions, this is one of the most recent collaborations between financial institutions and service providers aimed at introducing crypto to the general public.

Banco Galicia has incorporated cryptocurrency buying and selling into its website. According to Coindesk, the bank introduced a function in the investment section of its app that allowed users to acquire Bitcoin (BTC), Ether (ETH), USD Coin, and XRP, notifying customers that it was a new tool and that it had tested the bank’s claims by connecting onto the platform.

Bitcoin’s price has declined 0.95 percent in the last 24 hours, and it was trading at $38,419.52 at 4:30 p.m. IST. According to Coinmarketcap.com, it presently has a 42.17 percent market share in the cryptocurrency market, which is down 0.36 percent in the last 24 hours.

Ethereum (ETH) was trading at $2,830.73, up 0.84 percent in the previous 24 hours, while Binance Coin (BNB) was trading at $387.18, up 0.02 percent. Cardano (ADA) rose 0.80 percent to $0.7856, while Solana (SOL) fell 0.28 percent to $87.52.

Dogecoin was down 0.72 percent and trading at $0.1303 on Coinmarketcap.com. Shiba Inu, its competitor, was down 0.78 percent and trading at $0.00002072. Dogelon Mars was up by 0.17 percent and trading at $0.0000008933, while Samoyedcoin was down by 2.06% and trading at $0.01428.

The global cryptocurrency market cap was $1.73 trillion, down 0.13 percent in the last 24 hours, while the total crypto market volume was $83.24 billion, up 3.28 percent.

SafeFolki (SFK) had the most gain, increasing by 648.72 percent. At 4:30 p.m., it was trading at $0.0000000001894 on Coinmarketcap. Vexchange (VEX) suffered the most loss, plunging by 84.67 percent. It was now worth $0.2382.

