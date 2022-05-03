Amazon Summer Sale 2022 to held on May 4, here is what we know so far

Amazon India has announced that its Summer Sale would begin on May 4 this year. Exciting prices on smartphones, TVs, consumer electronics, apparel, and more categories will be available throughout the event.

The business has already revealed certain event-specific promotions to assist consumers in creating a thorough shopping list. Aside from price reductions, consumers using ICICI Bank, Kotak Bank, and RBL Bank debit and credit cards may save 10% on select goods.

As usual, Amazon Prime members may get free shipping on qualifying purchases. Amazon is also providing exchange incentives and a no-cost EMI payment option to assist buyers in lowering the retail price of the item.

Customers must be properly prepared mostly with their shopping list as soon as the offer goes up because it is uncertain when the sale will end. If you’re in the market for a new smartphone, TWS earbuds, or other smart gadgets, here’s a list to consider.

All you need to know about Amazon Summer Sale 2022

Among the new smartphones available during the Amazon Summer Sale will be the OnePlus 10R, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G, the Samsung Galaxy M53, the Realme Narzo 50A Prime, and the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 earbuds. On mobile accessories, there will be a discount of up to 40%.

More noteworthy deals include up to Rs 8,000 off the iPhone 13, up to Rs 12,000 off the OnePlus 9 series, and a flat price of Rs 5,000 on the Samsung Galaxy M-series phones, as well as discounts on Oppo smartphones, Xiaomi phones, and other devices.

The event will also include Countdown Deals, which will provide early access to discounts on brands like Realme, Apple, Samsung, Oppo, boat, Noise, Fossil, and more. On May 3, these offers will be available to the general public.

Aside from the 10% immediate discount, interested shoppers may enjoy a discount of up to Rs 5,000 on Amazon coupons, and Amazon Prime members could save up to Rs 20,000 with ‘Advantage only for Prime.’

Amazon will also give free Amazon miniTV access within its app to provide entertainment. In addition, top reviews of new smartphones and other goods will be included to assist make the purchase during the sale simpler.

Aside from smartphones, the Amazon Summer Sale will contain TVs, Home & Kitchen, Amazon Fashion & Beauty, and other items. You can find more information and deal teasers on Amazon India, and we will keep you updated on the best phone and gadget bargains.

Also Read: