Bassbuds True Wireless Earbuds Vs Bassbuds Jets True Wireless Earbuds

With different brands available at a number of price ranges, the earbud space is a highly lucrative one, but you do not need to blast the biggest brands, Samsung and Apple. PTron provides some of the best quality TWS (Truly Wireless Stereo) for the best pricing but listeners tend to get confused between Bassbuds True Wireless Earbuds and Bassbuds Jets True Wireless Earbuds

PTron bassbuds are one of the best-in-class TWS earphones with better sound quality for the budget. PTron Bassbuds Jets is also called ‘India’s cheapest TWS’, with real wireless earbuds. The pTron Bassbuds series was one of Amazon’s biggest sellers and has now introduced another crazy cheap TWS.

We will be comparing the Bassbuds true TWS and Bassbuds Jets TWS under the parameters of Earbuds Shape, Music & Call Controls, Sound Output, Music Playtime (With Single Charge), Total Playtime (With The Case), Connectivity, Latency, Sweat & Water-resistance, Charging cum storage case.

Earbuds Shape

Speaking of the shape of the earbuds, the standard Bassbuds true TWS has a ’round,’ shape whereas the Bassbuds Jets TWS is more ‘Oval.’ It also offers greater flexibility and a comfortable ear fit.

Music & Call Controls

Getting to the musical and call commands, the standard true TWS Bassbuds is embedded with button-style music and call controls, while the latest and most advanced intelligent sensor technology is provided by other brothers Bassbuds Jets TWS.

Sound Output

First of all, before you purchase the right Bassbuds TWS, sound production plays an essential part.

Bassbuds’ true TWS provides a stereo-sound effect, but Bassbuds Jets TWS does. The Bassbuds Jets however have a lead as the company says that TWS jets provide a stereo sound effect that is also much better.

Music Playtime (For Single Charge)

Both PTron earbuds have the same music playtime with a single charge which stands at 5 hours per charge.

Total Playtime (With the case)

Again, both pTron earbuds make an equal point here with 20 hours of playtime with the case.

Connectivity

The next thing, which is quite important while looking out for a TWS is connectivity, the standard bassbuds true TWS offers Bluetooth 5 support and even Bassbuds Jets TWS does, but Bassbuds Jets is embedded with an efficient Bluetooth 5 chipset.

Latency

Latency is the time it takes for audio data to be transported to your ears or speakers from your source (computer, tablet, mp3 player). This is the most important way for processing and transforming digital data into an audio signal, which can be streamed to your hearths through a wired or wireless link.

The latency levels in standard true bassbuds TWS is quite is claimed to be normal however, the other brother which is the bassbuds jets TWS is claimed to have lower latency.

Sweat & Water Resistance

While using TWS earphones outdoors or in the gym, it’s quite sure that an amount of water and sweat resistance should be there to avoid internal damage to the earbuds.

However, water and sweat resistance is measured with IP rating. The standard true bassbuds TWS is not rated with any kind of water and sweat resistance, whereas the other brother, bassbuds true wireless earbuds are IPX4 rating.

Charging cum Storage Case

The standard bassbuds true TWS earbuds come with 4-LED indicators whereas, the bassbuds jets wireless earbuds offer a digital display.

